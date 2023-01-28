Recently, The Last of Us premiered on HBO Max and it has received widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike, with many hailing it as the best adaptation of a video game series. It’s being praised for its gripping narrative, top-notch performances and for accurately adapting its source material – the 2013 video game of the same name developed by Naughty Dog.

Set in the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic world, the video game focuses on two characters – Joel (a smuggler) and a teenage girl named Ellie. The two embark upon a dangerous journey in order to find a cure for the plague caused by the mutated fungus Cordyceps. Played from a third-person perspective, the video game is also considered by many to be one of the greatest of all time.

The Last of Us Part I will release on PC March 3, 2023! And we’re excited to share that it’s available now for pre-purchase on Steam and The Epic Games Store! Steam: https://t.co/VyXesOBmf3

Epic: https://t.co/PmCuFZe3Lk Read more on our blog: https://t.co/2WNUS2SQqG — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) December 9, 2022

Naughty Dog started work on the project in 2009 and eventually released it worldwide in 2013. Not surprisingly, The Last of Us became a massive hit in the gaming community, and by April 2018, became one of the best-selling video games of all time, with 17 million copies sold. It also bagged several Game of the Year awards in 2013 for Part 1, and in 2020 for Part 2.



Given its popularity and impressive track record, fans are curious to know if there is going to be a Part 3. After all, now the third part of the video game might also be a factor in the future season(s) of The Last of Us tv series.

The Last of Us part 3: What’s the latest update?

In an interview with Buzzfeed, Naughty Dog Co-President Neil Druckmann revealed tons of behind-the-scenes stories and what went into creating the first season of the TV Show. Neil also shed light on the future of The Last of Us video game franchise and what could be in store for gamers. He said that the next part of the video game would likely focus on an online multiplayer setup. Neil also lauded their video game publisher, Sony, and spoke of the normal pressure which arises when a project is successful. He also believes that Part 3 of the franchise will make sense only if a compelling story exists. He also expressed that Part 2 has an intense climax that serves as a fitting end to the series.

Further, the video game creator said a “compelling story that has this universal message and statement about love” will increase the likelihood of part 3.

It’s The Last of Us Day! We’re thrilled to celebrate with the incredible fans that continue to celebrate this community event. For what’s in store for #TLOUDay: https://t.co/Qz3ciLyr0E — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) September 26, 2022

Is ‘The Last Of Us’ Season 2 coming soon?

As of now, there have been no official announcements made regarding season 2 of The Last of Us. However, it seems like big plans are in motion as a member of the tv show’s post-production team has allegedly said that audiences are in for a ‘big treat.’

Tonight’s the night! Heartfelt appreciation & gratitude to have edited tonight’s episode directed by writer/creator/EP @Neil_Druckmann. If you’re new to #TheLastOfUs you’re in for a treat. If you’ve played the game, you’re in for a BIG treat. #TLOU #HBO https://t.co/hLRvBqhf5w — Mark Hartzell, ACE (@tweetermf) January 22, 2023

Hero image credit: Courtesy www.playstation.com

Featured image credit: Courtesy Instagram@naughty_dog_inc