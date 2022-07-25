If you love music, then a home speaker system is a definite must-have for the home.

But with abundant choices in the market, catering to all sorts of musical styles and budgets, one can be spoilt for choice. However, if you’re a bonafide audiophile with about S$80 grand to space, you may want to consider the Steinway & Sons Model A Loudspeaker.

A pinnacle brand of the audio industry, Steinway Lyngdorf has introduced their new free-standing Steinway & Sons Model A loudspeaker in Singapore. The Model A loudspeaker is named after the Steinway & Sons Model A piano, known for delivering a “grand” sound in a medium-scale instrument.

Part of the appeal of the new the speaker is that it provides the signature Steinway & Sons sound performance from a loudspeaker specifically designed for room-friendly placement against a wall. makes the Model A the first choice when the room shape or interior demands a more space-saving setup, from living rooms and media rooms to apartments, penthouses, or yachts, and even dedicated home cinemas without the space for separate woofers.

Small But Packs A Punch

Although it offers a space-saving design, no compromises have been made in technology or sound quality. Steinway Lyngdorf’s signature Air Motion Transformer tweeter and a dedicated midrange driver provide outstanding clarity and transparency, while two powerful 12” woofers deliver very deep, yet defined bass even from this shallow speaker cabinet.

The speaker design features distinct side panels in black piano finish, black strings, and matte gold accents. For those wanting a bit more pizzaz, custom colours and polished gold details are also available on request and special order. The Model A loudspeaker is designed and assembled by hand in Denmark.

As with every Steinway & Sons loudspeaker, the Model A is part of Steinway Lyngdorf’s Integrated System Approach, ensuring each part of the system—from the Steinway & Sons stereo and surround sound processors to the powerful digital amplifiers and loudspeakers—is designed from the ground up to work perfectly together.

Steinway Lyngdorf’s RoomPerfect technology is the finishing touch for each integrated system. RoomPerfect acoustically calibrates the speaker to the room acoustics, always ensuring the very best sound experience for every customer, in any room.

For most audio purists, the Model A is the ideal choice for anyone who wants the acclaimed Steinway & Sons loudspeaker performance but prefers the most living room-friendly placement. It is a speaker designed specifically for quality-conscious people seeking the ultimate in music systems.

The Steinway & Sons Model A is available for pre-order now at S$80,000 (including GST), exclusively distributed by AV One in Singapore.

(Images: Steinway Lyngdorf)