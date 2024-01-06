Long before generative AI made its way to the limelight, the concept of using artificial intelligence to create deepfakes for scamming innocent people was prevalent. As these algorithms evolve, scammers find new ways to prey on people. A case in point is the rise of AI voice scams where the innocent and uninformed are duped of their valuables and privacy. The imposters are so convincing that they even catch the smartest of minds off guard.

While it is easy to depend on the government to put a restraint on the rampant misuse of generative AI, we also have to remember that we are witnessing the baby steps of an incredibly capable technology. So, by the time the authorities start enforcing restrictive laws, those with malicious intent may have moved on to something more clever.

Hence, we must rely on our instincts to stay safe. It’s not going to be easy to detect fake AI voice scams but we bring you some easy tips and tricks to outsmart these scammers and keep your privacy secure.

But before we begin, let’s look at some of the most basic concerns regarding AI voice scams.

How do AI voice cloning scams work?

The concept of AI voice cloning scams is based on imitating someone and preying on the victim. With the help of generative AI tools, tricksters have figured out easier and more convincing ways to create fakes that can even dupe experts. And, it turns out that the victims themselves are helping these scammers by putting up their data on social media.

In an age where social media feeds are filled with photos, videos and voice recordings, scammers can easily pick up all these as a database to train AI algorithms. The tricksters are often successful in imitating the accent, the pace of speaking and other small factors crucial to make the victim believe they are interacting with the real person.

For example, a scammer can head over to the social media feed of your son or daughter and look for posts/reels that feature a sample of their voice. A 30-second sample could be enough to train the algorithm for the job and once it is ready, the scammer deploys their hard work over the call, posing as your child in trouble seeking urgent monetary help or seeking quick access to the bank credentials.

How to detect AI voice scams

As we said, there’s no technology on this planet (yet) to differentiate artificially generated AI content from the real ones and hence, it falls upon a person’s ingenuity to spot these nuances to catch the fraud and steer away to safety.

1. Be aware of what you share on social media

Your social media feed might be an encyclopedia of your lifestyle for your friends and family. However, that same feed can be used by anyone to exploit you, your friend or family members. As an example, consider the countless meme videos of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi singing popular Bollywood songs. Memesters train their AI voice cloning apps from the hours of TV footage available online.

Hence, it is always wise to avoid uploading long videos of you or your loved ones talking for longer durations on the camera. It is also advisable to engage the privacy lock on your account and verify a follower’s details before giving them access to your feed.

Try not to share sensitive data such as phone numbers, email IDs, home addresses, vehicle registration numbers or any unique data that can be used against you. Until social media platforms figure out ways to prevent easy access to someone’s data, it’s your responsibility to keep your privacy safe.

2. Never share personal information with unknown callers

It is always advisable to not share sensitive information such as PINs and OTPs with anyone over a phone call unless the contact is verified. Always remember that no bank or government organisation asks for your account credentials over the call or SMS. Even if the voice seems like it belongs to someone you know, it is better to verify in person or over a separate call.

3. Stay alert of friendly/family calls from unknown numbers

Many AI voice scams rely on the old tried-and-tested way of imitating a distressed family member. While it is often tough to figure out whether your daughter or son is in actual trouble or not, keep looking for clues like the accent, pace and pitch. Most importantly, if you are asked to send money or share credentials urgently, try to verify by calling their number from a different phone.

4. Have a family/friendly password

In an age where scammers can ‘steal your voice’, it is wise to have a family/friendly password of some sort that is only known to your loved ones. In any case of an emergency, uttering the family passcode often helps in verifying your authenticity. For example, your password could range from anything from a nickname to a favourite family memory, something that only you and your family members know of.

5. Reach out to the authorities when in doubt

If you smell anything suspicious on a call from an unknown number, it is always wise to reach out to the authorities as soon as you can. If your family member or friend is in trouble, the authorities can always extend help faster than you can imagine. Scam callers will often ask you to refrain from reaching out to law enforcement agencies, thereby giving away a massive hint of foul play.

6. Don’t respond to blank calls

Although our basic etiquettes require us to greet someone on the phone with a ‘hi’ or ‘hello’, it is always wise to wait for a voice from the other end before uttering a single word. Repeated use of phrases like ‘Hello, who is this?’ or ‘Hello, who are you?’ may be enough for scammers to obtain training material for AI voice cloning software.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Clint Patterson via Unsplash)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What are AI voice scams?

An AI voice scam is when a scammer uses generative AI algorithms or tools to imitate someone’s voice and prey on victims.

– How do scammers clone the voices of their victims?

Scammers often make blank calls, impersonate call centres or head over to someone’s social media to obtain voice clips from short videos.