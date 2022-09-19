Netflix and Ubisoft are partnering up for a new slate of mobile games.

The world’s largest streamer and the leading video game developer have announced that they will collaborate on three new exclusive games, which be released in 2023. First announced on 10 September at Ubisoft’s annual digital event Ubisoft Forward, the three games will expand on the Valiant Hearts, Mighty Quest, and Assassin’s Creed universes, and will be available exclusively on mobile to Netflix members around the world with no ads or in-app purchases.

“We’re thrilled to work with Ubisoft, whose track record creating memorable worlds for fans is unmatched,” said Mike Verdu, Vice President of Games, Netflix. “This partnership will provide our members with exclusive access to some of the most exciting game franchises as we continue to build a catalogue of great mobile games for our members around the world.”

About The New Netflix And Ubisoft Games

Jean-Michel Detoc, Chief Mobile Officer, Ubisoft echoed Verdu’s statement, explaining that this partnership will provide a great opportunity for Netflix members to further explore its worlds and universes on mobile

A new Valiant Hearts game, sequel to Ubisoft’s multi-award-winning game Valiant Hearts: The Great War, is directed by the original core team and will retain the same DNA while featuring a new story. It will be available to Netflix members in January 2023.

After the critically acclaimed The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot mobile game, The Mighty Quest will come to Netflix in 2023 with a new game. This time, the game will draw inspiration from the roguelike genre to deliver an experience that celebrates the series’ premiere hack-and-slash combat in a fresh and highly re-playable format.

And for Assassin’s Creed fans, they will be able to immerse themselves in the Assassin’s Creed universe on Netflix in more than one way: in addition to the previously announced live-action series, an all-new mobile game is being developed exclusively for Netflix.

