Having left us impressed with some of the most breathtaking gadgets in 2023, it is only natural for Samsung to follow it up with even better products in 2024. Although announcements are yet to come from Suwon, South Korea, the endless leaks and rumours suggest that it’s going to be a busy year. With the Galaxy S24 as the company’s flagbearer in the smartphone segment for 2024, we expect more exciting launches in the foldable phone category.

But there’s more to Samsung than just Galaxy smartphones. The early months of 2024 are also expected to see the Korean conglomerate establish its presence in the ever-expanding world of generative AI. This advantage is also likely to be expanded to its Galaxy Book range of Windows laptops as well as its smart wearables category. Samsung could also give us a new pair of TWS earbuds that could take on Apple’s rumoured AirPods 4.

If things fall into place, we could even be seeing a new smart ring from Samsung that aims to offer advanced health monitoring capabilities at the tip of your fingers (no pun intended).

Hence, let’s take a look at all the upcoming Samsung products of 2024 without any further delay.

Upcoming phones and products by Samsung in 2024