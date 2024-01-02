Having left us impressed with some of the most breathtaking gadgets in 2023, it is only natural for Samsung to follow it up with even better products in 2024. Although announcements are yet to come from Suwon, South Korea, the endless leaks and rumours suggest that it’s going to be a busy year. With the Galaxy S24 as the company’s flagbearer in the smartphone segment for 2024, we expect more exciting launches in the foldable phone category.
But there’s more to Samsung than just Galaxy smartphones. The early months of 2024 are also expected to see the Korean conglomerate establish its presence in the ever-expanding world of generative AI. This advantage is also likely to be expanded to its Galaxy Book range of Windows laptops as well as its smart wearables category. Samsung could also give us a new pair of TWS earbuds that could take on Apple’s rumoured AirPods 4.
If things fall into place, we could even be seeing a new smart ring from Samsung that aims to offer advanced health monitoring capabilities at the tip of your fingers (no pun intended).
Hence, let’s take a look at all the upcoming Samsung products of 2024 without any further delay.
Upcoming phones and products by Samsung in 2024
The Samsung Galaxy S24 series will kickstart Samsung’s journey in the consumer electronics segment for 2024, featuring three models across various tiers of the premium smartphone class. If the rumours are to be believed, Samsung could be calling them the ‘AI phones’.
Yes, AI is going to be a big deal for Samsung’s smartphones in 2024. Following the footsteps of the Google Pixel 8 series, the Galaxy S24 models will feature an advanced generative AI assistant based on the Gauss AI model. It is said that users will be able to harness the AI features for editing images, controlling various aspects of the devices and even getting more out of the camera system.
As for the specifications, the Galaxy S24 series will be one of the best-equipped Android smartphones of 2024. Based on the regions, Samsung is going to offer either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or the Exynos 2400 chipset, with both of them promising improved AI performance. While the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will most likely gain minimal annual performance upgrades (save for a higher resolution display on the S24 Plus), it is the Galaxy S24 Ultra that is going to woo customers with its Titanium body, a new flat OLED display, a revamped telephoto camera system on the back along with a new 200-megapixel main sensor and overall improvements to the battery life.
(Image Credits: Courtesy OnLeaks/Smartprix)
On the sidelines of the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung is expected to announce the successor to the Tab S9 series in early 2023. Although details are scarce at the moment, the Galaxy Tab S10 series is rumoured to be more of a mild refresh of the already impressive Tab S9 models. Hence, you can expect Samsung to offer the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for improved performance, lots of AI features borrowed from the Galaxy S24 series, improved multitasking features and better integration with the rest of Samsung’s ecosystem.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Samsung)
Samsung makes some of the best Windows laptops and for 2024, the South Korean giant is expected to amp up its game with the Galaxy Book 4 series of notebooks. The most obvious upgrade on all the models will be the inclusion of the 14th Gen Intel processors that promise superior performance and power efficiency. Besides the chip upgrade, Samsung is also expected to refine the design of the Galaxy Book 4 Pro and Ultra variants.
Since AI will be the highlight of Samsung’s plans for 2024, these upcoming laptops could bring the benefits of Samsung’s Gauss AI model to the Windows ecosystem. Additionally, the laptops could have better integration with Samsung Galaxy smartphones than ever, challenging Apple’s well-optimised ecosystem.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Samsung)
While the Galaxy S24 series will take care of Samsung’s ambitions in the ultra-premium smartphone segment, the Galaxy A series is once again expected to bear the workload of fetching funds. Early rumours have confirmed the Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35, Galaxy A25 and Galaxy A15, with more models planned for the rest of the year. The Galaxy A55 is one of the most anticipated variants of the lineup and is rumoured to feature an Exynos 1480 chipset, up to 8GB RAM and a refreshed new design.
The updated Galaxy A series handsets will focus on achieving a fine balance of affordability and features, thereby making it a sweet deal for those seeking an all-in-one smartphone. You can expect Samsung to launch these phones right after the announcement of the Galaxy S24 series.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Samsung)
If you found the Galaxy Watch wearables too pricey or impractical, there’s good news. Samsung is bringing a low-cost alternative to the wearables segment by reviving the Galaxy Fit wearable series.
The Galaxy Fit 3 is rumoured to feature a large 1.6-inch OLED display, which will offer more real estate than its predecessor to look at the health data as well as other content on the wrist. The tracker will also offer up to 21 days of battery life on a single charge. The last time we saw such good battery life on a Samsung wearable was in the days of the Tizen-powered wearables.
Will Samsung be able to eat into the fitness-centric wearables market space of Google’s Fitbit and Garmin? Only time will tell.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Samsung)
After a notable upgrade with 2023’s Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung is likely to introduce the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with a couple of refinements to further its appeal even more.
The Flip 6 is rumoured to reduce the bezels around both the cover and main displays and introduce the faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. A bigger capacity battery and a high-resolution 50-megapixel main camera sensor are also rumoured to be on the cards for this year’s upgrades. Samsung could also induce generative AI features in the Flex mode to enhance multitasking capabilities.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Samsung)
Even though the Galaxy Z Fold 5 impressed us with its refinement and smart multitasking capabilities, the arrival of the OnePlus Open made it seem obsolete, especially with two-year-old its form factor.
Hence, with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung is expected to alter the aspect ratio to make the cover display more akin to a conventional slab smartphone. The display crease is also expected to be reduced considerably and Samsung could be working on dust resistance to improve durability.
A new form factor could also accompany a new S Pen stylus for the handset. Other key upgrades expected from the Fold 6 include the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and an enhanced rear camera system.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Augustman)
The Galaxy Buds 2 has been around for close to two years and hence, it only makes sense for Samsung to introduce the Galaxy Buds 3 as its successor. Other than the audio performance improvements, the Galaxy Buds 3 is also expected to improve the noise cancellation performance, enhance battery life and offer stronger integration with Samsung’s Smart Things ecosystem.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Samsung)
The successor to the Galaxy Watch 6 series is expected to break cover in mid-2024 and rumours suggest that Samsung could be focusing all its efforts on improved sleep tracking. Samsung’s goal is to make the Galaxy Watch a wholesome health monitoring and fitness coaching device.
The Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch 7 Classic could also be getting a faster Exynos chipset that’s more efficient in preserving battery life. The new watches could also bring certain AI features from the Galaxy S24 series, thereby enhancing its appeal to those seeking more practicality from their smartwatches.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Augustman)
Based on rumours from Korean media, Samsung could be adding a smart ring as a new device category to its wearables division.
Similar to the Oura ring, this Samsung smart ring could be solely focused on keeping track of your health metrics such as heart rate, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, sleep tracking and several other parameters. Although Samsung’s Galaxy Watches offer the same functionality, the smart ring with its lack of a display could appeal to those who don’t seek distraction while working out.
Additionally, the ring may need much lower power to operate and be more welcome by those who don’t consider smartwatches comfortable for wearing all day.
(Image Credits: Courtesy Oura)
(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Onur Binay via Unsplash)