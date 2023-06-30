Our beloved smartphone brands are preparing to fire their salvo of new smartphone launches this July. Whether you are looking to get the most value out of your next purchase or splurge a fortune on a foldable phone, there is something in store for everyone in our list of upcoming smartphones in July. With a total of seven confirmed launches, we bet you are going to be spoiled for choice while shopping for a new phone this month.

While most of these launches have been confirmed, some are a by-product of rumours. This is why we advise taking this list with a pinch of salt, especially for the rumoured launches as they can easily move up to August or, in some cases, even September. Not to mention, some of these upcoming launches, such as the OnePlus Nord 3, Oppo Reno 10 series and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, have been anticipated in the prior months as well.

But we digress. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at all the new smartphone launches happening in July this year.