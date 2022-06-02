Gamers, time to get your game on!

As we saw last month, it’s been a busy period for video game creators as well as gamers. And June seems to be promising the same with some new and exciting video games releasing this month.

In May 2022, the gaming industry was treated to a host of battle combat and mystery-solving titles, along with some incredible action-packed role-playing games (RPGs), released on Xbox Series X, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

For instance, while big hits from the month like Evil Dead: The Game, Dune Spice Wars and Vampire: The Masquerade-Swansong kept the consoles running, gamers are still hooked on some earlier successes, including Elden Ring and LEGO Star Wars.

However, it is time to look forward to all the new video games releasing in June 2022, which are all about RPGs, quests and action-packed war video games. While players are expecting the launch date of LEGO Brawls to be revealed soon in June, games like Mario Strikers, Capcom Fighting Collection and Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes are sure to keep the gamer in you thrilled.

A look at some new video games coming out in June 2022 and their release dates

Silt

Release date: 1 June

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

The exploration video game takes divers into the depths of the sea to uncover mysteries and solve environmental puzzles. In the unfathomable darkness, nature has taken quite a bizarre form, and deadly creatures lurk around divers.

Players can explore ruins and uncharted territories, as well as use the powers and skills of underwater creatures to fight goliaths. Additionally, the game’s official website states that gamers can utilise the goliaths’ powers to “awaken a long-dormant force at the centre of the abyss.”

The monochrome eerie world of Silt is created by artist Mr Mead and is sure to take gamers on a tour of a rather surreal world below the still waters.

Spellforce III Reforced

Release date: 7 June

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

After postponing SpellForce III Reforced’s December 2021 release to a later date, it is finally arriving in June. This version makes up for one of the most intriguing games and is a total overhaul of the previous one, which was released in 2017 on PC.

A unique feature of this video game, Journey Mode allows players to create their own heroes and offers over 20 hours of unique content. It is also a nod to the beloved Free Game Mode from SpellForce I.

The game merges an RPG storyline with “accessible real-time strategy elements, designed to offer a riveting console experience to fans and newcomers alike,” says the official website of Xbox.

Set in 518, before the story of the acclaimed SpellForce: The Order of Dawn, SpellForce III Reforced takes place at a time when the mages have been defeated by the Crown. The entire region has descended into anarchy, and refugees hunt for shelter while a fatal pandemic called ‘Bloodburn’ is wreaking havoc.

Meanwhile, Rondar Lacaine-led The Purity of Light asserts that mages are the reason for all misfortunes and “only the second coming of Aonir, the father of all gods, will return Eo to its former splendour,” states the Xbox official website.

Mario Strikers™: Battle League

Release date: 10 June

Platform: Switch

Since the last of the Strikers series was released on Wii, Nintendo fans have been waiting with bated breath for Mario Strikers: Battle League. The soccer-like game has no rules and will plunge players into complete chaos, involving a lot of action.

To make things more fun and exciting, the game has a feature that lets players customise characters and their skills. The changes made will impact their performance and strike rate on the field. Other new features include Hyper Strike and in-game items.

While a maximum of eight players can play either locally or online, the Strikers Club option allows 20 players to join opposing teams and go head-on against each other. One can also opt for the Cup Battles and enter double elimination games with up to four players in a team and earn coins to move ahead.

The Quarry

Release date: 10 June

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

The Quarry is a classic horror RPG that takes place in the forests of upstate New York. Here, teen counsellors of Hackett’s Quarry have the camp to themselves, and that “means no kids, no adults, and no rules,” as per the game’s official website.

After the sun sets, the nine counsellors throw a party. However, the fun is short-lived, as things take a bloody turn. According to PC’s online platform Steam’s website, blood-drenched locals and sinister creatures hunting them lead the teens to make “life-or-death decisions, as relationships build or break under the strain of unimaginable choices.” You can play as each of the nine counsellors and shape their fate in this bone-chilling cinematic thriller game.

Seven players can play online at a time or get together in a horror couch co-op experience. Players also have the option to adjust the difficulty mode and if you just want to watch the horror unfold, The Quarry is available in a movie mode as well.

Wreckfest

Release date: 21 June

Platforms: Switch

This is one of the big video game releases that is going to put your nerves to test, as players go neck-to-neck in car racing. After initially releasing on PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox One, the game’s publisher, THQ Nordic, has announced Wreckfest’s arrival on Nintendo Switch as well.

Unique racing experiences, advanced controls, lifelike physics simulations and high-speed circuits make it a no-rule racing game. Here, you can either be in the midst of all the destruction or face oncoming traffic in the derby arena to reach the finish line.

Stylish cars with advanced customisation that have new powers and efficiency will help you beat your opponents and set records. Go for Challenge modes for all the countryside fun or the Career modes to enter championships; earn experience and unlock new features. You can also challenge your friends, a maximum of 16, in multiplayer mode.

The Nintendo Switch version will also have two season packages — “Season 1 package includes 20 crazy and iconic vehicles, 20 insane roof decorations, and a car customization pack with new armour, rims and more. Season 2 package grants you access to 12 additional cars,” says the THQ Nordic website.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Release date: 24 June

Platform: Switch

One of the highly anticipated upcoming games is this crossover between the Fire Emblem series and Koei Tecmo’s Warriors franchise. After Fire Emblem: Three Houses, this marks the game’s second instalment in the series on Nintendo Switch.

The hack-and-slash game follows the classic warrior-style technique. Players have to enter several battles with their army of Fire Emblem: Three Houses characters and fight against opponents to save the future of Fódlan, the main setting of the game. Over time, players can acquire special moves to inflict more damage on the enemies.

Opportunities to ride dragons, fly on winged horses and fight giant monsters make the game scape electrifying. The trailer of the game also revealed a portion of the battlefield, as one of the characters said, “Prepare for the Conquest of Garreg Mach.”

Equipping your character with weapons and ammunition at every level will not only make it powerful but also enable you to tackle giant dinosaur-like creatures.

This RPG allows one or two players to play at a time. One of the best features of the game is that while you are busy controlling a character on the battlefield, you can delegate tasks to the others who then go on different missions.

Capcom Fighting Collection

Release date: 24 June

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

One of the new video game releases that players are eagerly waiting for is Capcom Fighting Collection. It brings back the nostalgia of competitive arcade gaming.

As per the game’s official website, ten Capcom gems are “faithfully reproduced to play just like they did back in the arcades.” These include Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors, Night Warriors: Darkstalkers’ Revenge, Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire, Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers’ Revenge, Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire, Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition, Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo, Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix, Cyberbots: Full Metal Madness and Red Earth.

A complete online multiplayer mode enables gamers to climb the leaderboard and contest against people from all across the globe. To ease newcomers, the training mode and one-button control feature are the new additions. The Museum feature contains 500 illustrations, exclusive tracks and development materials to keep you engaged.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Release date: 30 June

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, GOG

If you have a thirst for adventure and love all things cute and cartoon, then this video game is just the one for you.

Brothers, Cuphead and Mugman, along with Ms Chalice, who is smart and adventurous, set out on fun quests and challenges at the newly discovered Inkwell Isle. Armed with powerful weapons, magical charms and Ms Chalice’s qualities, players will have to face a host of ferocious opponents and help Chef Saltbaker on his last challenging quest on D.L.C Isle, an island off the coast of Inkwell Isle.

The new character of Ms Chalice, with her unique powers and abilities, is fun. Huge monsters, new moves, as well as the backdrop of Inkwell Isle, make Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course an interesting title to look forward to.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Release date: 30 June

Platforms: PC, Switch

Another big game from the Capcom banner, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, is a new expansion to the original Monster Hunter Rise. It is essentially not a new game, and one needs to own the original title to play it.

According to the game’s website, this new addition brings “improved gameplay and nimble-feeling additions to combat mechanics, unique new monsters and hunting locales, and a new difficulty level in the form of Master Rank quests.” One can think of it much like Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade.

Players will step into the shoes of a hunter who saved the village of Kamura from devastating calamities. The hunter, along with Fiorayne, a knight of the Royal Order, has to travel to the farthest reaches of Elgado, an outpost of the kingdom, to investigate why the monsters of the kingdom are becoming increasingly violent and attacking other territories.

New nemesis, new combat techniques, advanced powers and maps make this title one of the big games releasing in June 2022. Options to customise fighting techniques and explore new regions like the Citadel make it an awaited drop.

