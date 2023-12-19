The Vivo X100 series introduced one of the first few smartphones in the Chinese market to feature the next-gen 4nm chips and as 2024 looms on the horizon, we are anticipating a global release of this high-end flagship range. The Vivo X100 is the vanilla variant in the lineup and compared to its predecessor, some substantial upgrades are noticeable. Besides the newest MediaTek flagship chipset, Vivo has given the standard model all the bells and whistles to make it as competitive as possible in the premium segment.

That said, the Vivo X90 continues to be a well-specced premium smartphone with an accessible price tag and even though Vivo will phase it out soon, it remains a highly compelling package in the premium smartphone space. Similar to the X100, the X90 features a high-end 4nm chip from MediaTek that is as powerful and capable as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-equipped smartphones, a chipset that spawned some of the best Android smartphones of 2023. It even has Zeiss-branded cameras and a couple of special filters to give photographers a fun interface to play with.

Hence, as we are about to witness the change of guard in Vivo’s high-end lineup, here is a quick comparison between the Vivo X100 vs Vivo X90.

Vivo X100 vs Vivo X90

Design

The Vivo X90 has established Vivo’s flagship series of smartphones in the business with its bold design choices. Over the last year, the X90 has stood out with its large off-centre circular camera hump with Zeiss branding, a ribbon strap for the product’s tagline, lighter colour shades and a curved edge display.

The Vivo X100 builds upon that design by magnifying the main camera housing to align it aesthetically with the rest of the design. The unusual tagline still stays but there’s no longer a bold ribbon strap to emphasise it. The X100 also brings along a choice of interesting colour options with varying gradients and finishes.

Most importantly, the Vivo X100 gains an official certification of IP68 water and dust resistance, which is a bigger leap over the IP64 rating of the older Vivo X90.

Winner: Vivo X100

Display

The differences in the display panel of the Vivo X100 and Vivo X90 are almost negligible, save for the peak brightness rating (the new bragging right for phone manufacturers). Both of these smartphones feature a similar 6.7-inch 1260 x 2800 pixel resolution curved edge AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and an under-display optical fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo X100’s display panel, however, has a higher-rated peak HDR brightness of 3,000 nits, thereby making it a tad better.

Winner: Vivo X100

Performance

Although the Android universe hasn’t seen a jump from the 4nm nodes to the 3nm like Apple, chipset manufacturers are claiming a noticeable improvement in efficiency and raw performance. The Vivo X100 features the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chip that blows away the older Dimensity 9200 with regards to CPU and GPU performance. The newer chip is also rated to be dearer to the battery this time, thus enhancing the battery life by a slight margin. Factor in Vivo’s well-optimised FunTouch OS 14 and you can expect the Vivo X100 to offer great battery life.

That said, the FunTouchOS 14 skin with Android 14 is also available on the Vivo X90 series as a downloadable OS update. Hence, X90 users should be able to experience all the same features as the newer X100 users.

Winner: Vivo X100

Cameras

Vivo’s X-branded flagship phones have always offered great photography experiences and with the X100, the manufacturer has raised the bar.

The Vivo X90 featured a 50-megapixel main camera along with 12-megapixel wide and 12-megapixel telephoto 2x lenses at the back. The Vivo X100 ups the game with a newer 50-megapixel main rear camera that’s accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor and another 64-megapixel sensor featuring a telephoto lens with OIS and 3x optical zoom. The lenses continue to feature Zeiss’ T* coating for enhanced optical performance. The selfie camera remains unchanged, featuring the same 32-megapixel sensor.

The upgrades to the main camera make the standard phone’s photography abilities more versatile than any of its predecessors.

Winner: Vivo X100

Battery

Vivo has fundamentally kept the power source of the X100 almost identical to the X90. While the outgoing model features a 4,800mAh capacity battery with support for 120W wired charging, the newer Vivo X100 features a slightly larger 5,000mAh battery with a similar 120W wired fast charging. Wireless charging continues to elude the vanilla X100 and is only reserved for the Vivo X100 Pro.

The extra 200mAh along with the enhanced power efficiency of the chip should result in noticeably better battery life.

Winner: Vivo X100

Vivo X100 vs Vivo X90: Our verdict

Unlike some of the recent generational upgrades we have seen from Chinese brands, Vivo’s X100 is a massive improvement over the outgoing X90. Not only does the X100 look more luxurious than its predecessor, but Vivo’s improvements to the performance and the main camera system have made it a compelling buy in the highly competitive premium Android segment.

In fact, the vanilla model’s specifications are good enough to pull most ambitious buyers away from the more premium Pro model, unless someone seeks the ultimate in smartphone camera technology.

What remains to be seen is how Vivo goes about with the X100’s pricing in global markets. Its sister brand iQOO did a tremendous job with the pricing of the iQOO 12 flagship in India and if that’s any cue, we could be seeing the Vivo X100 carrying a tempting price tag across all global regions. The new Vivo phone will be competing with the likes of the OnePlus 12, iQOO 12, Xiaomi 14 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 upon launch.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Vivo / Edited by Augustman)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the price of Vivo X100?

The Vivo X100 will be available at HKD 5,998 (approximately SGD 1,024) for the base variant.

– What are the specifications of the Vivo X100?

The Vivo X100 features a 6.7-inch 1260 x 2800 pixel resolution curved edge AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, Android 14 based FunTouch OS 14, a 50-megapixel main rear camera, a 5,000mAh battery and 120W wired charging.