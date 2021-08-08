Vivo marks its expansion into the European markets with its “To Beautiful Moments” campaign at the UEFA Euro 2020. As the first-ever presenting partner for EURO 2020, the event is one of the first large-scale sporting events for the brand, a definite milestone to remember.

Their collaboration with Zeiss coupled with the Vivo X60 Pro’s proprietary AI technology repaired memorable photos of famous moments in the tournament’s history. These restorations were then presented to UEFA as an official gift for UEFA’s 60th anniversary.

The phone’s build is a mere 7.36 millimetres, and a weighs 173grams despite its technological capacity, making it a brilliant alternative to larger cameras. The Vivo Zeiss co-engineering imaging system introduces the Zeiss Biotar Portrait Style mode on the Vivo X-series phones for the first time.

Combined with the three rear cameras (48 megapixels, 13 megapixels, 13 megapixels) and the 32-megapixel front camera, users can create professional portraits. The new system also has an unprecedented ability to render centre sharpness and unique swirly harmonious bokeh.

What amazes me about the underrated X60 Pro is its in-built Gimbal Stabilisation 2.0. It provides VIS 5-axis video stabilisation technology, allowing users to obtain clear shots of objects in dynamic motion with greater accuracy.

Shooting night photography is also no longer a huge concern with the Extreme Night Vision 2.0 function which recreates the million shades of night with a single tap, capturing the impressive expanse of the night. The function works hand-in-hand with Vivo’s innovative AI noise reduction algorithm, resulting in clear, non-grainy night photos.

Open the camera application and users will also be treated to various modes: HDR Super Night Portrait, Ultra-Wide Night Mode, Super Pano, Pro Sports Mode, Kids Snapshot, Multi-Style Portrait, and Long-Exposure Mode. Although figuring out the modes will take some time for new users, the beauty of the photographs that follow with the experimentation will be worth the while.

Not only will amateur photographers enjoy the functions of the Vivo X60 Pro, avid gamers will also find joy in their Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Processor that provides a substantial boost in CPU and GPU performance. These energy efficient processors contain integrated 5G baseboards that make the user’s 5G wireless network, lightning fast, with minimal latency.

With an industry leading 120Hz refresh rate, gaming is effortless. The 240Hz response rate running on edge-to-edge AMOLED display provides an ultra-responsive touch screen for gaming pleasure. To round it all off, the Vivo X60 Pro’s 6.56-inch flexible Ultra O Screen allows a full view of your favourite videos and gaming applications.

The Vivo X60 Pro is more than just a phone. It’s all about the moment.

(Images Vivo)