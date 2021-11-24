Watch Actor Shawn Thia Take On The Galaxy Flip3 5G Switch Challenge

Needless to say, we’ve been impressed with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G ever since it was launched.

We’re drawn to Samsung’s latest compact foldable phone’s slimmer and more “pocketable” profile as well as its features such as improved IPX8 water resistance, and the 6.7-inch Infinity Flex Display. With state-of-the-art features for multi-tasking and content creation, it serves as the perfect phone for everyday usability.

To further establish that fact we invited actor and content creator, Shawn Thia to take on the Samsung Switch Challenge. The Singaporean actor, best known for his roles in shows such as Titoudao and Reunion is also recognised for his creativity in social media.

With its distinctive design and cutting-edge features, the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G fits the profile of someone like Shawn. Watch his journey below as he spends as week with Samsung’s newest foldable smartphone, putting it to use in his life. Will its many unique features eventually win him over?

Flipping the script

Shawn gets acquainted with the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Spending time with the Galaxy Z Flip3 5g

Discover how Samsung’s latest foldable fits Shawn’s lifestyle

Perfect for work and play

From creating content to doing work, Shawn believes the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G does it all

