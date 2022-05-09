When It Comes To Stress Free Travel, Having A Brother Printer Comes In Handy

The world is becoming a lot more digitised, moving away from the need for paper copies. It’s certainly less to effort to organise and definitely better for the environment. However, during recent travel to Europe for business, Augustman discovered that sometimes having all your necessary travel documentation in your phone or stored in a cloud, isn’t really a good idea.

Phones and computers, heck, even 5G internet can fail and standing at the airport check-in counter is not the most ideal place while one (or all) of these fail is especially terrible since you have tens of irate eyes staring at you.

It is times like these that one recalls the adage: “it is better to be safe rather than sorry” and this means carrying extra paper around.

The Most Important Travel Documents To Print

According to International Air Transport Association (IATA), since the resumption of global travel with the reduction of Covid pandemic measures, over 60,000 travellers have been turned back at destination or transfer points by immigration authorities.

Whether it is rules implemented at a short notice, vaccination or testing papers presented in the wrong format or language, both passengers and airline personnel are struggling to keep up with ever changing requirements.

This is why it’s more important than ever to be well prepared for your trip and to make sure that you have the correct travel documents, especially when traveling internationally.

Passport­, Travel Visa and National ID

You should consider having multiple documents such as your passport, national ID card or driver’s licence. These can be especially useful if you lose your passport and must take steps to prove your citizenship at your country’s embassy or consulate.

COVID-19 Travel Documents

Every country has different requirements and not every immigration officer will give you the time of day to rife through your screenshots or QR codes for the relevant declarations and certification.

Travel Itinerary Details

Flight ticket details, accommodation reservations, car rental confirmation, all are important for your trip. Haven’t you been to a country where the cab driver doesn’t understand which hotel you’re living at? Let him read your print out.

The Most Important Printer To Have

A stylish and compact multifunction colour A4 wireless inkjet printer, the Brother MFC-J1010DW hits up to 17 pages (in mono) and 9.5 pages (in colour) print speeds. Automatic 2-sided print also means that you’re not wasting time trying to tweak print settings to save you time and paper.

Each machine within the range boasts wireless connection and mobile compatibility, so you can print on the go quickly once you receive flight confirmation and SingHealth vaccination status updates on your various apps.

Flexible and simple to use, you can manage tasks via the colour LCD screens, or even via new app Brother Mobile Connect. Go forth and conquer.

