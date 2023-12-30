Windows 12 is coming in 2024 and if the earliest leaks are proven true, PC buyers are going to have a gala time choosing their next desk machine.

It only seems like yesterday when Microsoft boldly went on to the stage and announced Windows 10 as the last version of Windows, eventually turning the world’s favourite PC OS into a service. Microsoft broke that claim by releasing Windows 11 in 2021 as a brand-new take on desktop computing and fast forward to 2024, it seems that Satya Nadella and his team of brainiacs might be readying another new version of Windows OS for millions of PC users around the globe.

And, based on the early Windows 12 rumours, it seems that Apple may have a tough time selling macOS in 2024 unless Tim Cook’s team is planning an AI-laden surprise for the next WWDC.

With AI already being a copilot in modern Windows 11 PCs, you can expect Windows 12 to be based entirely on Microsoft’s goal of making a truly smart desktop operating system. But there’ll be more to Windows 12 than just AI and hence, we are going to take a look at all the Windows 12 leaks and rumours floating in the market.

Windows 12 leaks give an early overview of the upcoming OS

Based on the current rumours, Windows 12 is the name of the purported successor to Windows 11. Expected to be released just three years after Microsoft’s current OS version, Windows 12 could be charting the future of Microsoft’s plans for the PC industry. Unlike the first version of Windows 11, which was perceived by many as just a reskinned iteration of Windows 10, Windows 12 is going to be a completely different operating system from the ground up.

All the Windows 12 features we know of (so far)

Brand new interface

With every successive version of Windows, Microsoft has overhauled the user interface (UI) to make it fresh for PC users. Be it the cartoonish buttons of Windows XP, the glossy glass-themed UI of the ill-fated Windows Vista or the beautiful Metro UI of Windows 8, there have been major and frequent UI shifts over the last two decades. Windows 12 is going to continue the tradition.

Windows 11 already had a redesigned taskbar that aligned everything to the centre. Taking inspiration from macOS Sonoma, Microsoft may now push some taskbar elements to the top of the screen. A teaser image shown at the Microsoft Ignite event revealed a new UI that shifts the search bar, the clock, system icons and the weather widget to a new bar at the top. The Taskbar UI gets a floating effect against the desktop and surprisingly, there are no visible desktop icons.

Besides this teased desktop interface, you can also expect Microsoft to make other tasteful changes to the Start menu as well as the File Explorer of Windows 12.

Modular OS structure

Microsoft may take a leaf out of Android and make Windows 12 a modular operating system, i.e. one that easily adapts to various kinds of devices.

The purpose of a modular OS architecture is to deliver updates and patches to critical components faster, enhancing system security. Rumours suggest that Windows 12 will have a core OS element that will be present on all Windows devices, including laptops, desktops and tablets. Depending on the version of Windows, Microsoft may release various feature add-on packs to consumers.

For example, creators may be given the option to install all the creator-friendly tools but exclude business and productivity tools to save on system resources. Similarly, gamers could just download the Xbox game tools and enhancements while skipping AI or multimedia tools. These options are already present while setting up a new Windows 11 PC but on Windows 12, Microsoft may highlight the segmentation.

You could think of it as a Windows service tailored for individuals, which also brings us to our next point.

Possible subscription model

If Microsoft decides to release Windows as a service, a new subscription model could change the way how people use their Windows PCs.

Rumours suggest that there’s a high possibility that other than the core OS, Microsoft may charge a certain monthly or annual subscription fee for various feature packs. Microsoft also can follow the Xbox Game Pass subscription model and offer certain packs for users at a monthly or annual fee. For example, business users could be offered a pack with access to Microsoft’s Office suite as well as the GPT-4 based AI tools, whereas gamers could get access to Game Pass as well as a couple of other special companion apps and services to enhance the gameplay experience.

The Windows 365 service is already available as a subscription model to enterprise users and Microsoft may implement the same for consumers.

However, a subscription model for consumers may not work in favour of Microsoft, especially when its rivals continue to offer the latest OS versions with all the features for free, just like Apple’s macOS and Ubuntu’s Linux.

Better AI integration

A Windows PC with AI at the centre? That’s not unusual anymore given Microsoft’s huge investments in OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Copilot is already present on Windows 11 PCs as a smart assistant powered by GPT 4 and in Windows 12, we expect it to be deeply integrated with the entire system. Microsoft may try to emulate the capabilities of Google Assistant and Siri by giving Copilot greater access to your PC’s various aspects.

Simultaneously, the GPT-4 powered AI tool may also figure out ways to direct users towards Microsoft’s Bing search and other software services, thereby giving users a better alternative to Google Chrome.

Windows 12 requirements

With Windows 11, Microsoft introduced a major compatibility factor by necessitating the need for a TPM module in every PC. Simultaneously, the OS also dropped support for older Intel and AMD processors, thereby forcing customers and enterprises to upgrade to newer PCs. We expect a similar treatment with Windows 12.

If Windows 12 ends up as a modular OS, it may drop support for older machines and may only be compatible with PCs featuring modern processor architectures.

Expected release date for Windows 12

Microsoft is most likely to release Windows 12 in mid-2024 if current rumours are to be trusted. Although the initial rollout may be limited to flagship devices, Microsoft may work with manufacturers to seed the Windows 12 update to PCs from the lower segments thereafter.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When is Windows 12 expected to be released?

Windows 12 is expected to be released in mid-2024 as a free update to Windows 11 users.

– What are the rumoured features of Windows 12?

Windows 12 is expected to be based on a new modular architecture, bring a new UI design inspired by macOS, integrate AI tools better with the system and improve overall performance.