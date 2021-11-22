Microsoft’s XBox has found a perfect way to celebrate its 20th anniversary with its fans. They’re re-adding 76 of their all-time classic games to the console as part of their Backward Compatibility program.
As part of Microsoft’s Backward Compatibility program, they announced that 76 classic Xbox games will be available for play once again, the announcement was made during the Xbox 20th anniversary event. This means, we all get a ticket to relive and re-experience all those iconic Xbox and Xbox 360 titles on the Xbox Series S/X, as well as Xbox One/X consoles. Microsoft unveiled this plan two years ago but was put on hold, however, it’s ready and so are we.
Xbox backward compatibility: Full list of 76 games
There’s a spectacular lineup of Y2K Xbox games added here. To give you a gist, we see the Max Payne series, Skate 2, Dead or Alive Ultimate, and Star Wars Jedi Knight II, and many more Xbox original titles. You must be wondering, how do these old games match up with these contemporary consoles in terms of graphics and game mechanism? Microsoft stated that the Auto HDR on the latest consoles will take care of that. More so, they will also be getting the benefit of FPS Boost and faster load times. These two features can be managed in the Manage Game section of each game. They will also be rendered four times the original resolution. The Series S does 3x instead of 4 while the previous gens go a notch lower.
All 76 games will be available to be downloaded/played, November 15 onwards. Of course, players will have to own the game either virtually or physically.
Peggy Lo, a backward compatibility program lead at Xbox, tells us, “Xbox fans’ constant requests for specific titles and enhancements encouraged the backward compatibility team to partner with the original creators to preserve thousands of games from over four generations of Xbox. However, the surprise addition of more than 70 games will be the final time we’ll see new backward compatible games. While we continue to stay focused on preserving and enhancing the art form of games, we have reached the limit of our ability to bring new games to the catalogue from the past due to licensing, legal and technical constraints.” A majority of these 76 games being added to the Xbox Series S/X will be available for purchase on the Microsoft Store.
Here’s the full list of all 76 Xbox backward compatible games:
- 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
- Aces of the Galaxy
- Advent Rising
- Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
- Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade
- Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth
- Bankshot Billiards 2
- Beautiful Katamari
- Binary Domain
- Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
- Cloning Clyde
- Conan
- Darwinia+
- Dead or Alive Ultimate
- Dead or Alive 3
- Dead or Alive 4
- Death by Cube
- Disney Universe
- Disney’s Chicken Little
- Elements of Destruction
- F.E.A.R.
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin
- F.E.A.R. 3
- F.E.A.R. Files
- The First Templar
- Gladius
- Gunvalkyrie
- Islands of Wakfu
- Lego The Lord of the Rings
- Manhunt
- Max Payne
- Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
- Max Payne 3
- Mini Ninjas
- Mortal Kombat
- Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe
- MX vs. ATV Alive
- MX vs. ATV Untamed
- NIER
- Novadrome
- Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee
- Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad
- Otogi: Myth of Demons
- Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors
- The Outfit
- Outpost Kaloki X
- Quake Arena Arcade
- R.A.W. – Realms of Ancient War
- Red Dead Revolver
- Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
- Ridge Racer 6
- Rio
- Risen
- Risen 2: Dark Waters
- Rock of Ages
- Sacred 2: Fallen Angel
- Scramble
- Screwjumper!
- Secret Weapons Over Normandy
- Skate 2
- SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
- SpongeBob’s Truth or Square
- Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition
- Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Switchball
- Thrillville
- Thrillville: Off the Rails
- Time Pilot
- TimeSplitters 2
- TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
- Toy Story Mania!
- Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
- Viva Piñata: Party Animals
- Warlords
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India
All images: Courtesy brand