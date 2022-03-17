Here’s What The Xiaomi 12 Series Brings To Smartphone Users

Debuting its highly anticipated Xiaomi 12 series, the technology giant is bringing sweeping changes over its outgoing Mi 11 line.

Introducing The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, the latest addition to the brand’s long line of excellent devices includes notable changes to the camera hardware and charging experience, but that’s only the tip of the iceberg. Pushing the boundaries of smartphone technology and fitting, the Xiaomi 12 series is all set to deliver a premium smartphone experience.

You Got the Look

If there’s one thing Xiaomi understood when developing the 12 series, it’s the combination of fit and feel. Encased in a sleek middle frame with 3D curves, the aesthetics of the 12 as well as the 12 Pro are further accentuated by their sophisticated lines. Making a seamless transition between the frame, the screen, as well as the edges, both devices of the 12 series are gorgeously built, surpassing many of the other devices at the same price range. Thanks to their smart utilisation of space, the 12 series allows slimmer high-capacity batteries and a narrower ridge gap, an update that enhances the built of the devices.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is boasting a 6.73-inch display, whereas the Xiaomi 12 is equipped with a 6.28-inch display. Both devices are available in grey, purple, or blue.

Frame of Mind

Bringing 50MP cameras to the table, the Xiaomi 12 series is relentlessly committed in delivering excellence. The 12 Pro features Pro-grade triple 50MP camera array with 50MP telephoto and 50MP ultra-wide lenses, while the Xiaomi 12 features 50MP Pro-grade main camera with ultra-wide and telemacro lenses. With their robust cameras, the 12 series allows users to craft cinematic shots that takes advantages of the advanced AI algorithm embedded within the devices. With a myriad of premium features including ProFocus, One-click AI cinema, and Ultra Night Video, these devices are loaded with cutting-edge technology that’s bound to satisfy.

Colour Me Crazy

Are you a big fan of colours? Designed to maximise screen-to-body ratio with tiny bezels, the Xiaomi 12 can display more than 68 billion colours for extra clarity and colour accuracy. Both devices offer vivid viewing on an AMOLED Dot Display rated A+ by DisplayMate, coupled with TrueColor support. With its mastery over vibrant colours and dynamic luminance, the Xiaomi 12 supports Dolby Vision®, the industry’s leading force when it comes to High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology, bringing your content to life with exceptional visual display. In addition, the Xiaomi 12 Series also supports HDR 10+.

The Show Must Go On

Equipped with Qualcomm’s most advanced mobile platform, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the Xiaomi 12 Series embraces next generation computing with a cutting-edge 4nm technology process. On the topic of excellence, the 12 series devices pack enough juice to be at the top of their game at any given moment. Like a true flagship, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is equipped with a 4,600mAh battery powered with 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge technology; Xiaomi 12 packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports Xiaomi 67W wired and 50W wireless turbo charging.

Sound of Music

The 12 Series brings high-end audio experience to its devices. Elevating the media experience of the users, the Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with the first quad speaker setup ever integrated into a Xiaomi smartphone device, with SOUND BY Harman Kardon. Xiaomi 12 Pro’s quad speakers – in the form of two tweeters and two woofers – deliver clear details and cover an astounding range of sound. The Xiaomi 12 features dual speakers. Like its sibling, the device is also equipped with SOUND BY Harman Kardon. With its sheer dedication in excellence, both devices are capable of producing immersive audio experience thanks to their ability to output Dolby Atmos, the industry standard when it comes spatial sound with rich detail, clarity, and realism.

