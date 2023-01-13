Home > Gear > Tech > Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro: The Buzz About The New Powerful 5G Smartphone
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro: The Buzz About The New Powerful 5G Smartphone
Gear

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro: The Buzz About The New Powerful 5G Smartphone

By: Aayaan Upadhyaya, Jan 13 2023 12:00 pm

It’s a great day for people looking for powerful smartphones in a relatively affordable budget bracket. Xiaomi is launching the 5 G-compatible Redmi Note 12 Pro this month, along with the Note 12 and the Note 12 Pro+. According to some markets, these Xiaomi smartphones, offering powerful specs, start at $S300 and can go up to S$540. Let’s take a closer look at these exciting new gadgets and what people have to say about their release.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro: Looking at the specs

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Redmi India (@redmiindia)

The new smartphones from Xiaomi India are quite powerful.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro features some incredible specs that get even better when you take into consideration the price tag you’re getting them for. It comes equipped with a 5o-megapixel Sony IMX 766 camera with optical image stabilisation. It also features an additional 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, as well as a macro camera. The Pro AMOLED display is stunning, while the 5000 mAh battery is impressive. The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G chip offers optimum performance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Redmi India (@redmiindia)

Of the three, it’s the Note 12 Pro+ that packs in the most powerful specs. It features a stunning 120Hz Pro AMOLED display screen that is just breathtaking. It also features a stylish 3D arc design and comes equipped with a 200-megapixel ultra high-resolution camera that is powered by an HPX sensor. This camera also features optical image stabilisation. Also, like the 12 Pro, it has an additional 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a macro camera. Its powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip and 4980 mAh battery come together to offer the best performance you can get on a Redmi Note right now.

If you’re looking for the most budget-friendly option, you’d be impressed with the Redmi Note 12’s features as well. While not as powerful as its elder brothers, it features a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip, a 5000 mAh battery that offers longevity, a 48-megapixel AI Triple Camera, an additional 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a macro camera, a super AMOLED display screen, and a sleek design.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G Series: How much will these smartphones cost?

As Xiaomi is releasing three models, the prices too will vary accordingly. The Redmi Note 12 will start at S$300 and can go up to S$330, while the Redmi Note 12 Pro will start at S$400 and can go up to S$450. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+, the most powerful of the bunch, will start at S$490 and can go up to S$540.

 

What Twitter has to say about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro and other models

Twitter seems quite impressed with the latest Redmi Note models, with many people singling out the powerful specs and affordable price tag

Pro tip: Remember to keep your eyes peeled as the phone will go on sale on this month.

(Main and feature image credits: Courtesy Xiaomi India)

gadgets Redmi Redmi Note 12 Pro smartphones tech Twitter review Xiaomi
written by.

Aayaan Upadhyaya
Senior Editor - Growth, Augustman
Aayaan Upadhyaya enjoys writing about pop culture, wellness, and lifestyle. In his spare time, you can find him listening to true crime podcasts, playing RPG video games, or reading an engrossing novel. A graduate of journalism and mass communication, he is a senior editor who has previously worked with Times Internet.
A Lange & Sohne pop culture business

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.