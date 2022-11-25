American artist Daniel Arsham doesn’t really need an introduction. The New-York based artist has created some of the most beautiful sculptures in the world, and has become a leading pioneer of innovative design. He has also been a part of some surprising collaborations recently and just earlier this year, his Pokémon sculptures in Tokyo went viral on social media.

Well, it looks like Arsham is set to partake in another exciting collaboration, this time with smartphone giant Xiaomi. The two have come together to collaborate on the Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition.

What is the vision for the Xiaomi x Daniel Arsham 12T Pro?

This smartphone will be an example of what Arsham refers to as ‘fictional archeology’ and will feature a dark teal marbled appearance on the surface. The textured finish also gives off the illusion that it is partly eroded, a signature of Arsham’s works.

According to Arsham, “In 20 years, there will be people who have this phone that don’t use it as a phone anymore and it just becomes a sculpture object that is kind of linked to a particular moment in time.” He further added, “That way, its use is carried beyond the functionality of it, it becomes a sculpture.”

What are the Xiaomi x Daniel Arsham 12T Pro’s features?

The smartphone is also quite power-packed. It will feature a 200-megapixel camera and upgraded Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Xiaomi is also installing this model with a special wallpaper that is going to complement its unique and innovative design.

It’s also important to note that this is going to be a limited-edition model as only 2000 are going to be produced. So if you have plans of owning this unique gadget, you need to make sure you book it well in advance. Fortunately, pre-sale is going to begin soon.

Release Date: Pre-sale begins on December 5th

Price: $990 (India price may be subject to market variation)

Main and feature image: Courtesy Daniel Arsham/@Instagram