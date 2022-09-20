You Can Now Host A Wedding In The Metaverse And This Is What It Looks Like
You Can Now Host A Wedding In The Metaverse And This Is What It Looks Like

By: Richard Augustin, Sep 20 2022 4:00 pm

The metaverse is opening up a host of possibilities for users around the globe that stretch far beyond just gaming.

Like what you say? Well, we’ve already seen events and concerts taking place, even a fashion week too. But now couples are jumping on the metaverse bandwagon by hosting their very own wedding. The world’s first metaverse holy matrimony took place in December 2021 and now Singapore has just had its first phygital wedding.

Taking virtual reality to the next level, 1-Group, Smobler Studios and The Sandbox put their creative heads together to make the wedding between Clarence Chan and Joanne Tham a reality. The couple hosted their 70s disco glam wedding on 17 September at “The Alkaff Mansion” in the metaverse.

Saying “I Do” In The Metaverse

Web3 design agency, Smobler Studios, made assets through The Sandbox recreating The Alkaff Mansion and its distinctive architecture. Guests of the couple had a fancy virtual world to live vicariously through, watching 70s themed avatars custom-created to the voxel likeness of Sebastien Borget, The Sandbox Co-founder and COO, and the couple.

The couple’s avatars, customised to their personalities and wedding outfits, were solemnised through Sebastien’s avatar. Marking the big occasion, they shared their first kiss in the metaverse as a married couple. Following that romantic moment, the couple made their virtual exit, leaving their guests to continue enjoying the rest of the wedding in real life.

The Alkaff Mansion recreated in the metaverse

1-Group’s The Alkaff Mansion has played host to some of Singapore’s most quintessential garden weddings over the past decades. With its broad balustrade stairway, verdant canopies and expansive porches, The Alkaff Mansion makes a spectacular wedding venue both in real life and now in the metaverse too.

According to Loretta Chen, Co-founder of Smobler Studios, Clarence and Joanne’s wedding in The Sandbox opens a wealth of possibilities within the event space. “The platform allows friends, family and loved ones from afar to join in the celebrations across the globe.”

She added, “We are exploring merely the tip of the iceberg with this inaugural wedding. We cannot wait to see what other couples decide to create in time to come, be it a fairy tale, gravity defying bohemian, Star Wars inspired or Bridgerton wedding. Even the sky is no longer the limit with the open metaverse.”

1-Group will continue to partner Smobler Studios to use phygital and metaverse technology for weddings, events or functions. This will be the start of a revolutionary phase in events pivoting to the metaverse or co-existing as phygital.

(Images: 1-Group)

