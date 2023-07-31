Your Apple Watch Just Became Your Cycling Buddy with WatchOS10

Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned cyclist, the latest WatchOS10 update has turned the Apple Watch into a valuable device packed with bicycling capabilities. As part of my normal fitness programme, I’ve discovered a number of biking capabilities incorporated into the Apple Watch. Some may appear obvious, but others are obviously less well-known.

When Apple launched the Apple Watch, street-cred for utility was recognised when the Cupertino company looked into advanced metrics from the running community and introduced concepts like vertical oscillation and ground contact time in addition to heart rate data so that the wearable could push you new perspectives of your workout.

This year, the focus was on cyclists. For a while now, cycling enthusiasts relied on third party cycling accessories in order to give them relevant data like power, cadence or speed and so WatchOS10 can now seamless connect to cycling accessories including connectivity with power meters so that your Functional Threshold Power (FTP) could be estimated. This in turn allowed the world’s most valuable company to develop power zones for the cycling aficionado who didn’t want to get too technical with specialised devices.

A Cycling Computer on the Wrist

Apple Watch is a great device for cyclists, with features including automatic Workout reminders, calorimetry for e-biking, and Fall Detection. watchOS 10 takes this popular activity even further with advanced new metrics, views, and experiences.

Connected via Bluetooth using the gap protocol, WatchOS10 makes it really simple for users to connect their speed and cadence sensors and power meters with a simple and intuitive process. Once the pairing is done, subsequent connections are automatic and seamless, even when you’ve just finished the swimming leg of your triathlon and you’re just hopping onto your bike.

Beneficial for measuring progress over time and for formulating power zones, FTP is defined as the highest average power you can sustain for approximately an hour, measured in watts. If you aren’t a professional cyclist – the maximal test which is usually a one hour test is intimidating for the cycling enthusiast, somehow the geniuses at Apple figured out a way to provide an estimate of FTP via your power meter when you have completed at least five cycling workouts of at least 10 minutes each.

Furthermore, Apple updates it over time as you continue to do rides, so measuring your FTP is an ongoing aggregate process which than ultimately appears in your workout and health app or third party apps that you share to.

Once WatchOS10 has identified your FTP, users get a new screen called “power zones” – so that when you’re cycling you can see your metrics. Set to “automatic” in settings, the cycling enthusiast doesn’t have to interact with it and WatchOS10 will just use its estimate of FPT and power zones. Alternatively, the user can select “custom” and they can change it according to their needs.

Introduced in WatchOS9, metrics is a powerful way of gaining new insights from your rides. Connected accessories will give you the obvious like power and cadence, but where the watch excels now is that you can choose derivatives like interval power or 30 second power to gain a clearer understanding of where you physical shortcomings are and how one can improve. These new views alongside speed and power view complement the existing screens you already have for cycling. Additionally, there are split views, segment views, elevation, heart rate zones and activity views that can all be set up within the workout app and these can be turned on or off of having their order of priority changed within the workout app on the watch. With watchOS 10, redesigned apps provide more information at a glance, and there are new ways to navigate and quickly access content.

Additionally, when a cycling workout is started from Apple Watch in watchOS 10, it will automatically show up as a Live Activity on iPhone and, when tapped, will utilise the full screen. Workout Views, such as Heart Rate Zones, Elevation, Race Route, Custom Workouts, and a new Cycling Speed view, have been optimised for the display size of iPhone, which can be mounted to a bike for convenient, easy viewing during a ride.

Short on a work buddy? Pacer allows you to set a time and distance and you’re “paced” according to how you are going with occasional nudges and alerts as you fall behind. My favourite is “Race Route” – which allows the watch to recognise your usual route and then prompt whether you would like to race against the last time you completed that route – this is perfect for those fast and furious types who look at GPS estimated arrival timings as something to beat. The Apple Watch is your new Ride or Die buddy.