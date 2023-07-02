Coach Green: The Latest Olfactory Portrait of Coach

Vegetables aren’t the only greens you need in your life; Coach Green, the Maison’s latest EDT, boasts notes that work synergically to form a versatile, everyday olfactory portrait

While looking at greens can’t necessarily improve your eyesight, as debunked by professionals, the hue does come with some health benefits. Some scientists and researchers believe that the colour brings about peace and tranquillity; our nervous system can relax when receiving the tone, keeping us calm and relaxed. Seeing the colour green has also been linked to enhanced creativity. On a spiritual level, green represents nature, growth, and sundry positive things related to holistic wellness – evoking a feeling of abundance in the bargain.

With Coach Green, a similar feeling is conjured on the first spritz. Inspired by the relaxing feeling of vivid green escapes amidst the dynamic energy of the bustling city, the Maison’s newest fragrance embodies the colour green through a signature scent that offers the perfect balance between a lively urban spirit and a natural, out-of-time feeling. Think the goodness of nature, enlivened for the cosmopolitan and discerning – as showcased in the campaign created in collaboration with director and photographer Tyler Mitchell.

Model George Okeny in a cinematic snapshot at the intersection of city and nature, a visual representation of what Coach Green is all about.

The fruity and woody concoction, too, carry the essence of nature. Opening with the effervescence of lively bergamot and juicy kiwi fruit, the fragrance sees a heart of rosemary and fresh geranium, and an earthy crystal moss and rich cedarwood at the base. In concert with this air of serenity, the bottle comes in a lush green gradient bottle engraved with the iconic horse and carriage logo at the front, and a gunmetal cap nodding at the brand’s turn-lock hardware.

A reference to the house’s heritage and expertise in leathercraft, the box arrives in a subtle leather texture, coloured in a rich ombré green gradient complementing the bottle – making it a sophisticated coffee table accessory, if you will. Priced at $75 and $139, for the 40ml and 100ml, respectively, the olfactory portrait can be found in Sephora and major departmental stores like Takashimaya.