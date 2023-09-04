Explorer Platinum is rooted in the very foundation of the Montblanc brand and its connection to mountains.

Montblanc has an affinity with mountains. Since its inauguration, these picturesque landforms have been muses for the brand – especially the famous Mont Blanc peak situated in the Alps that gave the brand its name and was instrumental in the development of the signature emblem. These alps, synonymous with adventure, challenge, strength, and spiritual elevation, inspire the Maison’s creations too. In March, Montblanc debuted the 8000 capsule collection as an homage to the world’s 14 highest peaks and the alpinists who dared to climb them.

Its iconic Montblanc Explorer fragrance line sees a similar narrative. “Montblanc Explorer expresses the irrepressible spirit of adventure and the extraordinary environments in which explorers thrive, offering every Montblanc Explorer hero the opportunity to challenge his limits once again,” the brand explains.

Montblanc Explorer Platinum

Continuing the tale of the exhilarating encounter between man and mountain, the Maison’s second fragrance pillar, Explorer Platinum, captures a different facet of the spirit of exploration: the thrill and beauty of a journey to higher altitudes. Housed in a hand-decorated bottle with the new textured silver sleeve inspired by the Montblanc 1858 Geosphere timepiece (dedicated to the world’s Seven Summit mountaineering challenge), Platinum reveals a new side of Montblanc Explorer, one that evokes the ascension of an adventurer into the mountains.

By renowned noses Bruno Jovanovic, Nathalie Lorson, and Fabrice pellegrin, the powerful woody fragrance opens vibrantly with cripsy green notes of Grapefruit, Violet Leaves, and Clary Sage essence intensified by an airy note that boasts a crystalline freshness reminiscent of a snowcapped mountain. The intensity of Cedarwood Alaska and an accord of elegant ambery notes quickly follow, creating a textural woodiness and richness enhanced by musky woody notes.

Articulating a bold and refined masculinity, the empowering opus, available at Montblanc boutiques in 30ml, 60ml, and 100ml formats, perpetuate the brand’s mission to inspire the fearless and dreamers – nodding at its mantra, What Moves You Makes You.

(Images: Montblanc Explorer Platinum)