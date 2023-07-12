Jo Malone Spreads Positivity with #JustBecause

Every day is a normal day: work, eat, sleep, rinse and repeat. A mundane routine for most of us. However, it does not take much to turn an ordinary day extraordinary. Jo Malone London reminds many that small pockets of joy exist everyday, and it takes little to no reason to treat yourself and those around you. A shrug of feign nonchalance, the usual ‘just because’ is a classic reasoning enough to justify.

Jo Malone London brings #JustBecause to Singapore, a warm gesture to celebrate the power of generosity. Open from the 20th to 25th July, the British fragrance house is treating everyone and their loved ones to two exclusively wrapped presents to share. Between those dates, consumers can redeem their Scent Pairing Kit here to share the art of kindness.

The brand also extends their spirit of togetherness by inviting consumers to film themselves sharing the gifts to a loved one, utilising the hashtag #JustBecause on TikTok to share the simplicity behind the reasoning. ‘Just because they wake you up before you run late’. ‘Just because they give you the last piece of fry’. ‘Just because you thought of them’. Capturing the essence of a sweet and simple gesture certainly makes as a core memory to look back upon. It also serves as a reminder that any day is a special day; it just takes a sprinkle of compassion to go with it.

Just because you can, you definitely should.

The website is open only on the 20th to 25th July 2023.