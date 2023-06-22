Sunscreens, alongside moisturisers, are of paramount importance in one’s skincare

routine. Besides superficial damages like dullness, premature ageing and pigmentations, skin cancer could also ensue from unprotected sun exposure.

All in all, deleterious issues are preventable with sunscreen application, which takes less than a minute. While sunscreens are pretty costly, considering a thorough application requires great dollops, it is nothing compared to the procedures necessary to rectify the damages.

Prevention is truly better than cure. Since our last sunscreens round-up two years ago, there has been an influx of new SPFs in the game with some hits and some misses. We take a look at the former.

VINOSUN VERY HIGH PROTECTION LIGHTWEIGHT CREAM SPF 50+, CAUDALIE, S$39

The first skincare product in the Caudalie suncare revolution, the Vinosun SPF 50+ Very High Protection Lightweight Cream is conceived to look and feel invisible on the skin while shielding it from UVA and UVB rays and free radicals. Formulated without oxybenzone and octinoxate, the vegan formulation boasts a patented polyphenols antioxidant complex extracted from French grapes and a combination of four broad spectrum sun filters that protects the skin and respects our environment.

“[It] is highly biodegradable and tested as non-toxic for the marine eco-system. It has been tested dermatologically and is suitable for all skin types, even the most sensitive,” the press release underscores. Fragrance-free, the SPF dries quickly, leaving a subtle sheen that brings luminosity to the skin. The only= downside has to be the scent; it takes me back to my younger years playing with Play-Doh. Available at Sephora.

(RE)SETTING REFRESHING MIST SPF 40, SUPERGOOP!, S$56

Reapplication is necessary, especially if you sweat incessantly. Last year, cult-favourite Supergoop! released (Re)setting Refreshing Mist to make reapplication easier. A weightless, ultrafine face mist with SPF, this innovative formula features English field mustard and China wood oil, rosemary and mint, as well as a water-soluble polymer to filter pollution, help improve complexion, and lock makeup in place to extend its wear.

My only gripe: It can be slightly tacky before slowly dissipating throughout the day. It’s crucial to keep eyes and mouth tightly shut for about three seconds after spraying generously and evenly (eight to 10 inches away from the face). Also avoid contact with cuts and open wounds. Available at Sephora.

DAILY DOSE BIORETINOL + MINERAL SPF 40 FLUID, SUPERGOOP!, S$76

If you’re a fan of retinol and SPFs, the Supergoop! Daily Dose Bioretinol + Mineral SPF 40 Fluid will be right up your alley. As a hybrid skincare, it also serves indolent people (like myself) well. Supercharged with efficacious ingredients such as plant-based retinol and mineral SPF (powerhouse antiageing ingredients), the daytime treatment hydrates, boosts collagen and targets fine lines, wrinkles and loss of elasticity while shielding the skin from harmful UV rays. For everyone from skincare beginners to retinol connoisseurs and those with sensitive skin, the easy-to-blend formulation can be used daily, unlike most retinols. Available at Sephora.

LEAN SCREEN MINERAL MATTIFYING SPF 50+, ULTRA VIOLETTE, S$52

After three years of future-proofing faces back home in Australia, Ultra Violette finally got its Singapore visa and landed in the Sephora stores last July. Centring on producing “skinscreens” ‒ a portmanteau word formed from “skincare” and “sunscreen”,‒ the brand is dedicated to offering sun protection and skin clarity simultaneously through its host of powerful native Aussie antioxidants. A personal favourite in its repertoire of SPF products, the Lean Screen, a zinc-only, fragrance-free formula, comes with a slight tint and matte finish that instantly lend the illusion of clearer skin. The formulation is thick in consistency, yet feels light on the skin and is never tacky. That said, the nozzle of the pump is narrow; we suggest being gentle with it to avoid blockage. Available at Sephora.

(Main Image: Kindel Media @ Pexels)