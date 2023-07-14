Eyelash Extensions for Men? Founder of Perky Lash Jasmin Tay is All for it.

Men’s grooming has come a long way; in this modern age, there are almost as many beauty treatments for men as for women. Not to mention, a men’s grooming routine includes more than just a simple shave and haircut today. Over the years, the concept of masculinity has been challenged, with many asking, “What’s wrong with wanting to look good?”. As the beauty landscape continues to evolve (ever so quickly), more men are embracing procedures that were once considered female-centric.

Why? Founder of local beauty salon Perky Lash, Jasmin Tay, thinks men are influenced by social media, KOLs, and celebrities who are normalising beauty treatments amongst men. Also, “men are recognising the need to take care of their appearance and overall well-being,” Tay highlights.

Tay gets it 100%. In fact, she, too, is redefining masculinity by providing beauty services tailored specifically for men. “Personal grooming and self-love practices like beauty services should not be restricted by gender. I think both men and women deserve the pampering treatment to enhance their appearance and boost their overall self-confidence,” says the founder of Perky Lash. “Before our male-focused treatments, we observed a growing number of male clients coming to our stores for eyebrow shaping, embroidery and lash lift services. Hence, we feel that men should also have the same privilege to enjoy beauty services in an inclusive environment where there is open communication and a comfortable space for all genders.”

While eyelash extensions and eyebrow embroidery have traditionally been associated with women, today, men are increasingly embracing these treatments as part of their grooming routine thus highlighting a cultural shift in how masculinity is perceived in contemporary society. Countries like South Korea, Japan, China and most recently Singapore, have witnessed an exponential increase in the number of men seeking these services to enhance their facial features and redefine their look. But of course, subtlety is key with these services for men.

“We have around 2-3 male clients every month who do eyelash extensions. Unlike females who prefer a dramatic voluminous look, male clients just want to enhance their appearance and prefer a more subtle look. In recent years, there has been a growing trend of men also opting for eyelash extensions. It is really personal preference and the comfort that transcends traditional gender boundaries,” mentions Tay.

Prior to the uptick in male grooming services, Tay believes that the social stigma has deterred many from exploring these treatments and it’s time for more people to embrace beauty as it is. Starting with one boutique at a time, Perky Lash Singapore is leading the way, offering high-quality eyelash extensions and eyebrow embroidery (amongst other services) specifically designed for men. With their expertise in the male aesthetic and understanding of the current beauty landscape, the beauty salon aims to offer an uplifted appearance and a renewed sense of self-confidence – without the “huh, you’re a male, you shouldn’t be doing this” comment.