Grail by Actor Lawrence Wong Undergoes Revamp

This August, Grail will officially unveil its refreshed image and a new skincare essential, as part of a dedication to simplicity and mindful living.

Founded in 2021 by Malaysian-born Singapore actor Lawrence Wong, Grail Skin has quickly risen to fame as a lifestyle brand offering luxurious yet minimalistic skincare solutions. Its inaugural launch of a do-it-all hydrating facial mask was met with resounding success, propelling the brand’s popularity to new heights. Today, Grail houses a plethora of products including a pure mineral sunscreen, gentle facial cleanser and pink Himalayan salt toothpaste, to name a few.

Come August, Grail will officially unveil a refreshed packaging for its skincare line to reinforce the brand’s commitment to supporting simplicity and mindful living. Reflecting its high-quality ingredients and minimalistic approach, the revamp encapsulates the perfect balance between luxury and eco-consciousness.

Here, the logo gets stripped to the basics whilst the packaging design sports an aesthetically functional shape and neutral hues. With a renewed focus on green efforts, the brand has opted for biodegradable, earth-friendly materials for the packaging – furthering its sustainability mission. The brand is no stranger to this eco-conscious approach, with its skincare products carefully formulated with natural ingredients, devoid of harmful chemicals.

Moreover, in collaboration with like-minded partner The Sustainability Product, Grail Skin is embarking on a mission to highlight mindful waste management and recycling. The brand is committed to holistic wellness and graciousness, intending to engage its fans with various programs as part of its journey towards a fresh new image.

Through this reinvigoration, Grail Skin aims to become the ultimate go-to brand for skincare enthusiasts seeking effective yet uncomplicated solutions whilst encouraging mindfulness. It also aspires to connect with consumers and partners who share a passion for high-quality wellness through beauty and skincare products while prioritising environmental care.

To mark this momentous occasion, the lifestyle brand is launching a new campaign and introducing a must-have skincare essential, scheduled for release on August 4th, exclusively on their e-commerce website. With these exciting changes, Grail Skin is gearing up to make a lasting impact in the beauty industry.

(Images: Grail by Lawrence Wong)