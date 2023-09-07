Lancôme Advanced Génifique: The Serum for All

The Lancôme Advanced Génifique serum isn’t confined by gender, climate, or lifestyle – it’s universally effective for everyone.

At the forefront of Lancôme’s laboratories, a team of dedicated researchers embarked on a journey to decode the secrets of youthful skin. Their quest led them to explore the intricacies of skin’s natural rejuvenation processes. They delved into the world of genes, uncovering the pivotal role that specific proteins played in maintaining the skin’s youthful appearance. With this groundbreaking knowledge in hand, Lancôme’s scientists crafted a serum like no other – a serum that would come to be known as the Advanced Génifique.

Infused with a potent blend of active ingredients, hyaluronic acid and vitamin CG, the serum nourishes, repairs, and strengthens the skin barrier while smoothing and enhancing skin tone and quality. More importantly, the star ingredients, 6 billion prebiotics and probiotics fractions, are specifically selected for their action on the skin microbiome. “The 7 species of pre- and probiotic fractions are extracted with an advanced biotech process. Prebiotics deliver an essential source of skin microbiome nutrients, while probiotics fractions work to benefit the hosts overall health,” Lancôme highlights.

The skin elixir knows how to transform the skin’s texture, radiance, and overall vitality effortlessly.

While the serum has long earned the title of a true icon, Lancôme is always looking to demonstrate its efficacy and better understand how the Advanced Génifique perfectly addresses the impacts of the internal and external stressors causing premature signs of skin ageing. Recent endeavours, like the year-long study, underscore how fine lines diminish within a month of consistent usage. Further research showcases the serum’s effectiveness across all genders, phototypes, skin types, and even in varying climates – something men can truly appreciate as they have more active sebaceous glands than women.

“Engineered by Lancôme Product Evaluation Intelligence, the very first Life-Scale-3 Phase Test tracks how effective the iconic serum remains across our life spectrum at a time when pollution, temperature shocks or seasonal changes pose a greater threat to our skin than ever,” mentions Lancôme on the recent tests. “Advanced Génifique is our most advanced skin repair serum, now proven effective even in intense conditions. Transform skin quality from day 1 and restore youthful-looking skin in 7 days.”

Underscoring its dedication to delivering exceptional skin to consumers, Lancôme invites them to explore its Skin Screen skin analysis service. This innovative offering, powered by advanced Beauty Tech, a profound learning algorithm, and a comprehensive skincare questionnaire, helps Lancôme Beauty Advisors to curate personalised skincare routines within a mere 20 minutes.

Building on the serum’s newly verified effectiveness across diverse scenarios, Lancôme introduces a Beauty Tech visualisation filter to the Skin Screen diagnosis. By amalgamating existing diagnostic parameters – including texture, redness, hydration, fine lines, and wrinkles – this filter illuminates areas most affected by skin stressors, illustrating how the Advanced Génifique serum fosters the repair necessary for healthier, youthful-looking skin.