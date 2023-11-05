Soaring Greater Heights with Montblanc Explorer Platinum

For the explorers with a sense of adventure ingrained in them, there is never a mountain too steep to climb. The sky is the limit, and Montblanc Explorer expresses the spirit of reaching unsurmountable heights with their newest campaign. Through the eyes and lens of Mathieu César, Montblanc’s explorer hero Rein Langeveld is captured against the mountainous landscapes and exhilarating wilderness of the Italian Dolomites. Facing the majestic alps stretched across the Messner Museum, Langeveld rose up to challenge his limits and answer nature’s call to embark into the unknown — ‘What Moves You Makes You’, echoing the mantra Montblanc believes in.

Delving into this connection between man and mountain, Montblanc continues its Explorer story with Montblanc Explorer Platinum. This new addition to the Maison’s second fragrance pillar captures a different aspect of the spirit of adventure: the excitement of pushing boundaries, an inspiration for the dauntless to go further, to go higher.

The Olfactory Experience

Platinum evokes the journey of an adventurer climbing the path towards the summit, a modern take centered around noble woods. Crafted by famed perfumers Bruno Jovanovic, Nathalie Lorson and Fabrie Pellegrin, the powerful Eau de Parfum opens with the sparkling green notes of Grapefruit, Violet Leaves and Clary Sage essence, an aromatic blend that mirrors the icy freshness of snow. Once it settles, the intense Cedarwood Alaska and accord of elegant ambery notes reveal themselves, a touch of richness that elevates the scent to a new height.

The fragrance is housed in an artisanal bottle with a new textured silver sleeve, a precious and eye-catching design that took inspiration from the signature Montblanc 1858 Geosphere timepiece’s bracelet. The hand-decorated protective sleeve makes it suitable for travel, accompanying the explorer everywhere he goes.

A bottle of masculine elegance, Montblanc Explorer Platinum is available at Montblanc Holiday pop-up located at Tangs Vivocity, Level 1, from 6 to 12 November, as well as their website in 30ml (S$85.00), 60ml (S$125.00), and 100ml (S$165.00) for the braves who dare venture into the great escapades.

(Images: Montblanc Explorer Platinum)