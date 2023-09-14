In a startling turn of events reminiscent of a UFO hearing held in the United States in July this year, Mexico’s lawmakers recently bore witness to extraordinary testimony regarding the existence of extraterrestrial life forms. During the congressional hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), two alleged ‘alien corpses’ retrieved from Cusco, Peru were unveiled.

The Mexican Congress hearing was live-streamed and now the videos from the event have gone viral, captivating viewers and sparking a debate (and excitement!) among UFO enthusiasts. So, in case the alleged alien specimens have piqued your curiosity, here’s a recap of what went down at the UFO hearings in Mexico City.

The revelation of ‘non-human’ alien bodies in Mexico

The enigmatic ‘non-human’ alien corpses in question, presented in transparent containers, were disclosed by Mexican journalist and self-proclaimed ufologist Jaime Maussan.

If Maussan is to be believed, these specimens are believed to be fossilised remains of extraterrestrial beings dating back a staggering 1,000 years. The supposed alien corpses featured three fingers on each hand and elongated heads, exhibiting an eerily mummified appearance.

Maussan, unwavering in his assertion, maintains that these remains were not related to any life on Earth. Maussan said at the event;

“I think there is a clear demonstration that we are dealing with non-human specimens that are not related to any other species in our world and that all possibilities are open for any scientific institution… to investigate it. We are not alone”

Where did the Alien corpses in Mexico come from?

According to Maussan, these otherworldly specimens were unearthed in Peru, near the ancient Nazca Lines, back in 2017. However, unlike the dramatic depictions commonly seen in science fiction movies, these ‘alien corpses’ were not retrieved from the wreckage of a UFO. Maussan, under oath at the San Lazaro legislative palace, clarified, “These specimens are not part of our terrestrial evolution. They aren’t beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom [algae] mines and were later fossilised.”

Alien specimens found to have ‘unknown’ DNA

Backing Maussan’s claims were extensive scientific examinations of the specimens. Jose de Jesus Zalce Benitez, Director of the Scientific Institute for Health of the Mexican Navy, revealed that comprehensive tests, including X-rays, 3-D reconstructions and DNA analysis, had been conducted on the remains.

DNA analysis revealed that over 30 percent of the genetic material of these supposed alien bodies was ‘unknown,’ defying classification within our existing scientific understanding. Additionally, X-rays unveiled peculiar features, including the presence of ‘eggs’ within one of the bodies and rare metal implants.

As per many Mexican news reports, during the hearing, Mr. Maussan emphasised, “The public has a right to know about non-human technology and non-human entities. We are talking about a topic that unites humanity, not separates us. We are not alone in this vast universe; we should embrace this reality.”

Scepticism shrouds the alien discoveries

It’s important to note that Jaime Maussan has previously been associated with claims of ‘alien’ discoveries that were later debunked and revealed to be human children in altered states.

Understandably, these extraordinary assertions have triggered significant scepticism among critics. Many have questioned the authenticity of the presentation, wondering why it was unveiled before the completion of a scientific paper. People are also claiming that the two supposed alien corpses shown in the Mexico Congress could be artefacts or worse, the remains of indigenous people.

Hillarious Twitter/X memes about the alleged discovery of aliens in Mexico

As expected, X users had a field day with this development, resulting in some really hilarious memes:

I love how the alien corpses found in Mexico look exactly like this pic.twitter.com/deE0aCH7PC — Dr Sean Travers (@seanjetravers) September 13, 2023

The video is here It’s clearly fake. 😂 The aliens look exactly like ET and you can see around the eyes it’s been made from some kind of casting mold. 🤣https://t.co/4gPyix4mDI — James Lewis (@meme0verload) September 13, 2023

In light of these developments, NASA is poised to discuss the findings from the study on Thursday, which could potentially shed more light on this captivating mystery.

Here’s the full video of the Mexico Congress UFO hearings:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How old are the alien corpses presented at the Mexico Congress?

The alleged alien specimens are believed to be fossilised remains of extraterrestrial beings dating back a staggering 1,000 years.

