By: Sara Yap, Aug 1 2023 8:32 pm

Here’s your chance to catch Prince Harry in action — the royal will be in Singapore on 12 August to participate in the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at Singapore Polo Club.

The annual event is committed to raising funds for Sentebale, a charity that supports children and young people afflicted by poverty, inequality and HIV/AIDS in southern Africa, and has amassed over GBP 11 million since 2010. Sentebale was founded in 2006 by the Duke of Sussex and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

Prince Harry will be in Singapore for the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup. (Image: Sentebale)

Prince Harry in Singapore for the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup

Prince Harry will play on the Royal Salute Sentebale Team in a match against the Singapore Polo Club’s team led by Argentine polo icon Nacho Figueras. “The annual Polo Cup is essential to Sentebale’s vital work ensuring children and young people are healthy, resilient, and able to thrive. The funds raised this year will support our Clubs and Camps programme, which provides intensive psychosocial support to young people living with HIV. In a time where being HIV positive is no longer a death sentence, we are empowering young people to know their status, stay healthy, and eliminate the stigma so that they can break the cycle,” said the royal.

Before taking part in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup, Prince Harry and Figueras will make a pitstop in Tokyo, Japan on 9 August for the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition, which focuses on sport, community and philanthropy.

Prince Harry was last in Singapore in June 2017, where he played in the 2017 Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup. He dominated headlines earlier this year upon the release of his memoir Spare, where he divulged many shocking revelations about the royal family.

He’s not the only royal to visit this year — on 7 November, Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, will also make their way here for the Earthshot Prize, an environmental prize which “aims to discover, celebrate, accelerate and scale solutions that can help put the world firmly on a trajectory towards a stable climate, where communities, oceans and biodiversity thrive in harmony by 2030”.

More details here.

