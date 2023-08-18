The Elections Department (ELD) of Singapore on 18 August announced the names of three candidates who have been granted the Certificate of Eligibility to run in the country’s presidential election in 2023. The three names are former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song, former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian.

In a press release, the ELD said that the Presidential Elections Committee received names of six candidates by the end of the deadline on 17 August. Though not named in the ELD statement, businessman George Goh, who was one of the six hopefuls, failed to qualify.

Reasons ELD gave for selecting the three qualified candidates

The ELD said in its press release that all three qualified candidates are men of “integrity, good character and reputation.”

Ng Kok Song

Ng Kok Song, who announced his bid for presidency on 19 July, is the former chief investment officer of Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC.

Commenting about his credentials, ELD noted that the committee is “satisfied having regard to the nature of Mr Ng’s office in GIC Private Limited and Mr Ng’s performance in the office, that Mr Ng has experience and ability that is comparable to the experience and ability of a person who satisfies Article 19(3)(b) of the Constitution.”

Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who was the first to throw his hat in the ring by announcing his bid on 8 June, applied under Article 19(3)(a) of the Constitution.

The department noted that he has “met the public sector service requirement under Article 19(3)(a), having held office for a period of 3 or more years as Minister.”

Tan Kin Lian

Tan Kin Lian is a former presidential candidate who was one of the four persons granted Certificate of Eligibility in the 2011 election, which was also the last contested presidential election in Singapore.

He launched his 2023 bid on 11 August. The ELD said that he applied under Article 19(4)(b) of the Constitution. According to the committee, Tan was the CEO of NTUC Income Insurance Co-operative Limited for a period exceeding 3 years.

The Committee noted that Tan has “experience and ability that is comparable to the experience and ability of a person who has served as the chief executive of a typical company with at least SGD 500 million of shareholders’ equity and who satisfies Article 19(4)(a) of the Constitution in relation to such service.”

Names of unsuccessful candidates and reasons not revealed

The ELD said that it has conveyed the outcome of the applications to all six candidates, stating reasons behind the decisions taken by the committee.

Under Singaporean law, reasons for rejecting an application are not published by the committee except under certain circumstances.

Names of unsuccessful applicants are also not published “in light of the concern expressed in the Report of the Constitutional Commission 2016 that potential applicants may be dissuaded from stepping forward to contest the elections for fear of embarrassment.”

The ELD, however, said that “unsuccessful candidates are not precluded from publishing the Committee’s reasons provided to them.”

What is the next step for the three qualified candidates?

All three qualified candidates will now have to deliver their nomination papers with other required documents including Certificate of Eligibility on Nomination Day on 22 August. They will also have to pay a deposit of SGD 40,500. Polling will be held on 1 September if more than one candidate is nominated.

The 2017 Presidential Election, which was reserved for Malay candidates, was uncontested. The term of incumbent President Halimah Yacob ends on 13 September. She had earlier announced that she would not be standing for a second term.

(Hero image: Singapore in India/@SGinIndia/Twitter; Tan Kin Lian/@kinlian/Facebook; Ng Kok Song via ngkoksong.com; Featured image: Elisa.rolle/CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore