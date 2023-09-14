Singapore’s new president Tharman Shanmugaratnam will be officially sworn in today (September 14) at an inauguration ceremony at the Istana.

He takes up the mantle from outgoing president Halimah Yacob, whose term ended on September 13. Mr Tharman won the Singapore Presidential Election earlier this month with a decisive victory of 70.4% of the vote, effectively surpassing his opponents Ng Kok Song and Tan Kin Lian. These results were announced the morning after Polling Day, which took place on September 1.

A farewell reception for Mdm Halimah was held on September 13 at the Istana, where she gave her final speech as president in the presence of Mr Tharman and his wife Jane Ittogi, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Cabinet members, members of parliament (MPs) and foreign diplomats. In her closing words, she wished Mr Tharman all the best in his new role.

“President Halimah served the nation with dignity, humility and the deep sense of morality that she has always had — from her growing up years, to her efforts over many years to uplift workers, to her advocacy for women’s rights, to her active support for those with disabilities and mental health challenges,” wrote Mr Tharman in a Facebook post. “She inspired a generation of girls, to see that everything is possible. Thank you, President Halimah.”

Presidential inauguration of Tharman Shanmugaratnam: Details and where to watch the ceremony

What will happen on inauguration day?

Details about the day’s proceedings have not been revealed, but based on Mdm Halimah’s inauguration in 2017, Mr Tharman is likely to be given a guided tour of the Istana, where the President’s Office is located, and its surrounding gardens. He will also get to meet the Istana staff.

The swearing-in ceremony will be conducted later in the evening, with PM Lee, members of the Cabinet, and MPs in attendance. This will be broadcast on free-to-air TV channels. Mr Tharman will take his oath of office and give his first speech as Singapore’s ninth president. PM Lee will also deliver an address at the event.

Where to watch Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s presidential inauguration ceremony

The ceremony will be televised on Mediacorp‘s Channel 5 and CNA on September 14 from 7pm to 8.30pm. Back in 2017, videos of PM Lee and Mdm Halimah’s speeches were uploaded on the Youtube channel managed by the Prime Minister’s Office, on the same day of Mdm Halimah’s inauguration. This is likely to happen as well for Mr Tharman’s ceremony on September 14.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is an inauguration ceremony?

This is a formal event where a person is sworn into office. In Mr Tharman’s case, the inauguration ceremony marks his official induction into the role of Singapore president, and he will take his oath of office before delivering a speech.

– How did Tharman Shanmugaratnam become president of Singapore?

Mr Tharman ran in the Singapore Presidential Election and was declared the winner on September 2, 2023, with a landslide victory of 70.4% of the vote.

– Who is Tharman Shanmugaratnam?

Mr Tharman is a former Senior Minister and Jurong GRC MP. He resigned from his ministerial positions and from the People’s Action Party in July 2023, a month after declaring his bid for presidency. He won the election and will be inaugurated as president on September 14, 2023. He is married to former lawyer Jane Ittogi and they have four children — a daughter and three sons.

