At the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia’s celebration of the nation’s 93rd National Day at the Shangri-La hotel’s vast Island Ballroom, His Excellency Mr. Abdullah Almadhi, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Singapore, dressed handsomely in a white formal thobe and black bisht, welcomed his guests and introduced the official tagline of Saudi Arabia’s 93rd National Day: ‘We Dream and We Achieve’.

I was in attendance, alongside dignitaries, members of the diplomatic and business communities, and citizens of both Singapore and Saudi Arabia. It was a great occasion, with Saudi Arabian music playing softly, as we mingled and partook in some amazing Arabian food. We were also shown a short film encapsulating Saudi Arabia’s history, and its vision for the future, a vision that is perhaps best encapsulated in the ambitious NEOM gigaproject, which includes the futuristic city The Line.

I’ve met the Ambassador three times in my life, and in every meeting, I leave His Excellency’s office wiser. In our first-ever meeting, as we were discussing literature and the moral conflicts faced by characters, he said to me, “Being a good person is an everyday act. We don’t become good people. We choose to do good things every day.” That’s one of many things I’ve learnt from speaking to His Excellency.

In his line of work, he has had to foster many positive relationships, and probably manage some not-so-positive ones, and it is very apparent in his personality. There is a wisdom and intelligence that comes from a lifetime navigating the demands of a career in diplomacy. But he pairs it with a warmth and personability that has made my meetings with him memorable experiences.

The Ambassador has dedicated his entire life to public service and to the Saudi Arabia mission, serving in the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Manila, Damascus, Doha and Prague. In 2013, he was promoted to Ambassador and was posted to the embassy in Pretoria in South Africa.

On 28th September 2021, he was posted to Singapore and presented his credentials to then-President Halimah Yacob, both of them donning face masks. He is Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Singapore at a momentous time in Saudi and global history, and when the opportunity arose (and we could get some time from his intensely busy schedule), we had to hear his unique perspective.

AM: Your diplomatic career has taken you to a few different countries. How does diplomacy in Singapore differ from these other countries?

Diplomacy in Singapore is unique in several aspects compared to other countries. First, Singapore is known for its emphasis on stability and security, which greatly influences its diplomatic approach. The city-state values maintaining good relations with all nations and strives to be a neutral player in global affairs. Singapore also places a significant focus on economic diplomacy, leveraging its strategic location and strong economic fundamentals to attract foreign investments and foster trade partnerships. The country has worked hard to establish itself as a regional business hub, hosting numerous international conferences and forums. Furthermore, Singapore’s diplomacy is characterized by its pragmatism and efficiency. The government is known for its proactive approach and its ability to navigate complex international issues effectively. Singapore places a strong emphasis on bilateral relationships and seeks to build trust and mutual understanding with other nations. Lastly, Singapore’s small size and multicultural society contribute to its unique diplomatic approach. The country values diversity and inclusivity, which is reflected in its diplomatic engagements. Singapore actively promotes dialogue and cooperation among different cultures and religions, serving as a bridge between East and West. Overall, while diplomacy may vary in different countries, Singapore’s 2 approach stands out due to its focus on stability, economic diplomacy, pragmatism, and multiculturalism.

What is the perspective most Saudis have of Singapore?

It is important to note that perspectives can vary among individuals, and it would be inaccurate to generalize the views of all Saudis towards Singapore. However, I can provide you with some common perspectives or impressions that Saudis may have about Singapore. Many Saudis view Singapore as a highly developed and prosperous nation with a strong economy, efficient infrastructure, and a reputation for cleanliness and safety. Singapore’s success as a global financial center and a hub for technology and innovation is often admired by Saudis. They may also appreciate Singapore’s multicultural society and its ability to maintain social harmony despite its diverse population. The country’s emphasis on education and its high-quality healthcare system besides its reputation as a tourist destination are also popular among Saudi citizens. I would like to highlight that these perspectives are generalizations and not representative of every Saudi individual as people’s views can be influenced by different factors mainly linked to their personal experiences and interests.

In terms of investment into Saudi Arabia, what does Saudi Arabia offer that sets it apart from other markets in the region?

Saudi Arabia offers several unique advantages that set it apart from other markets in the region given that it has the largest economy in the Middle East, providing a vast market and numerous business opportunities. It has embarked on an ambitious economic diversification plan called Vision 2030, which aims to reduce the country’s dependency on oil and develop new sectors such as tourism, entertainment, and technology. This plan offers tremendous potential for investors looking to enter emerging industries. Moreover, the government has implemented various reforms to improve the ease of doing business, including streamlining regulations, enhancing investor protection, and promoting transparency. These factors combined make Saudi Arabia a compelling investment destination in the region.

Tell us about the kind of business and investment that Saudi Arabia has put into Singapore.

Saudi Arabia has made significant investments in Singapore across various sectors; some are notable investments, which are in the real estate 6 sector, such as the joint venture between Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) and Singapore’s national oil company, Singapore Petroleum Company. Furthermore, there have been investments in the financial sector, with Saudi Arabian banks establishing branches in Singapore. I think that these investments showcase the strong economic ties between Saudi Arabia and Singapore.

How can Singaporean investors get involved in Saudi Arabia’s rapid growth?

Singaporean investors can get involved in Saudi Arabia’s growth through various avenues. They can explore partnerships with Saudi companies in sectors aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan, such as technology, renewable energy, tourism, and healthcare. Collaborating with local companies can provide Singaporean investors with valuable insights and access to the Saudi market. They can also participate in Saudi Arabia’s privatization initiatives, as the government aims to sell stakes in state-owned enterprises across sectors like energy, healthcare, and transportation.

There will be opportunities for Singaporean investors to invest in these industries and contribute to Saudi Arabia’s economic growth. Singaporean investors can also leverage platforms such as investment forums, trade fairs, and business delegations to network and explore potential partnerships with Saudi businesses. These events provide valuable opportunities to connect with key stakeholders and stay updated on the investment climate in Saudi Arabia. Overall, Singaporean investors can actively participate in Saudi Arabia’s growth by leveraging partnerships, establishing a local presence, investing in privatization initiatives, and actively engaging with the Saudi business community.

Saudi Arabia is entering the global consciousness in completely new ways in the 2020s. In sports, for example, Saudi Arabia is bringing some of the best footballers in the world to Saudi Pro League, spending a lot of money in the process. What is the thinking behind this strategy?

The strategy behind Saudi Arabia’s efforts to bring top footballers from around the world is likely multifaceted. One possible motivation is to enhance the country’s image and reputation on the global stage. Football is a highly popular and widely followed sport, and by attracting world-class players, Saudi Arabia can generate excitement and interest both domestically and internationally. This can help to foster a positive perception of the country and its capabilities.

Additionally, investing in football can also serve as a means to develop the sport within Saudi Arabia. By bringing in top talent, the country can improve the quality of its domestic football leagues, provide opportunities for local players to learn and develop alongside international stars, and ultimately raise the level of Saudi Arabian football as a whole. Moreover, by hosting high-profile football events and attracting renowned players, Saudi Arabia can boost tourism and stimulate its economy. Major football tournaments draw large crowds and media attention, which can lead to increased visitor numbers and revenue from tourism-related activities.

Overall, the strategy of bringing top footballers aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to project itself as a progressive and globally engaged nation, diversify its economy, and promote sports and entertainment as key aspects of its cultural development.

We are at a very interesting point in history. The world just came out of an unprecedented pandemic, the idea of superpowers is rapidly diminishing and the global share of political power is getting redistributed (even though the USA and China still hold most of it), there is war in Ukraine, the Arab countries are getting more recognition. How is Saudi Arabia responding to this moment in history?

Saudi Arabia, as a distinguished country in the Arab world, is indeed responding to the shifting dynamics of global political power. Recognizing the changing landscape, Saudi Arabia has been actively working towards diversifying its economy and reducing its reliance on oil. This includes initiatives such as Vision 2030, which aims to modernize and develop nonoil sectors. Saudi Arabia has been working on strengthening its diplomatic ties across the world and pursuing economic partnerships to increase its influence and recognition globally. The Kingdom has also been making efforts to implement social and cultural reforms to create a more open and inclusive society. As an overall view, Saudi Arabia is adapting to the changing global order by diversifying its economy, expanding its diplomatic reach, and promoting internal reforms.

Saudi Arabia is in talks with Israel, possibly leading to normalization. It has also restored relations with Iran. These are steps forward towards peace with nations whose rivalry with Saudi Arabia is rooted in culture, history, and even religion. What is the drive behind these developments?

Let me explain that Saudi Arabia’s foreign policy can be attributed to several factors. First, Saudi Arabia recognizes the importance of regional stability and seeks to mitigate conflicts and tensions in the Middle East. By engaging in talks with Israel and restoring relations with Iran, Saudi Arabia aims to foster a more peaceful and cooperative environment in the region.

Second, there is a growing recognition within Saudi Arabia of the benefits of diversifying its international relationships. The country has traditionally relied heavily on its alliance with the United States, but recent geopolitical shifts and changing dynamics have prompted Saudi Arabia to explore new partnerships. By engaging with Israel and Iran, Saudi Arabia can expand its diplomatic reach and potentially tap into new economic opportunities. Moreover, Saudi Arabia’s leadership is driven by a desire to modernize and transform the country’s image on the global stage.

The shifting dynamics and evolving geopolitical landscape in the Middle East have created new opportunities for diplomatic breakthroughs. Other countries in the region, as well as international actors, have played a role in facilitating these discussions and encouraging dialogue. In conclusion, the drive behind Saudi Arabia’s engagement with Israel and Iran stems from its desire for regional stability, the need to diversify its international relationships, the goal of modernizing its image, and the changing geopolitical landscape in the Middle East. These developments represent a significant shift in Saudi Arabia’s foreign policy approach and could potentially contribute to a more peaceful and cooperative Middle East.