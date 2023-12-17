Augustman’s Big Luxury Conversation with Association Dean of ESSEC

We have entered a new era of luxury. The last ten years have undoubtedly been a decade of men’s fashion and it’s quite likely that the next decade will follow suit, driven by a blitzkrieg of burgeoning male consumption and the rise of streetwear.

For fashion inclined men, they want to dress casually and comfortably but also telegraph their status to peers and onlookers. Ironically, in contrast to true fashion aficionados, this new breed desires the safety of the familiar and the excitement of exclusivity; but they really just want to fit in while perpetuating the illusion of standing out. These aren’t fashionistas but have no doubt, they are fashionable and this next generation consumers has led to another development: the men’s market has been expanding faster than the women’s.

That said, the last decade has also been shaped by a nostalgia driven pride of consumer-collectors – the kind of modern-day “patrons” who signal status not through overt ostentation and excessive consumption but rather by serving as guardians of craftsmanship and provenance.

Whether craving the newest and hottest, or driven by storied legacy and artisanship, these young affluents crave more than a transactional relationship; raised in the streetwear era and the bonds that make the Supreme fan community the envy of even historic luxury brands, younger Millennials together with Generations Z and Alpha are true connoisseurs and avid archivists – trading in knowledge, access, community and craft.

Augustman sat with Dr. Sonja Prokopec, Dean of the Academy of Luxury at ESSEC Business School on the latest developments in the luxury market.

I understand you just finished an academic paper on luxury watch market, what did you discover?

We looked into the complexity of the secondary market and also how brands tackle the entire ecosystem comprising both primary and secondary market. What’s interesting is that they have, many strategies and while most of them have objectives for building brand desire, many of these strategies are not common to marketing. They’re actually quite the opposite of what you might learn in a business school. For example, marketing 101 teaches you that the customer is king, in this case (watch industry), customer is not the king but rather he is the servant trying to get to the king [laughs]

Historically brands have refused to look into the secondary markets, but they’re starting to understand globally that this is a holistic ecosystem. The consumer is not necessarily looking at only buying new because access is not easy. You don’t just walk into a boutique, pick the watch you want and walk out anymore. Now, you have to build your profile with the brand. Even if you do build it, you might not have access to certain pieces. So the secondary market is fast-growing, stimulated by such developments.

Vintage timepieces are making a fashionable comeback. For iconic brands, their archives have become a defining moment to create “revival” or “re-issue” editions of their historic models to cater to young, antique-obsessed consumers by striking the right balance between sought-after heritage and know-how. Since these knowledgeable young audiences are obsessed with heritage and savoir-faire, the secondary market including online marketplaces like eBay and Carousell has become a new, if savage, frontier – case in point: the upsurge of pre-owned prices for what used to be a long forgotten Must de Cartier timepiece when the Maison relaunched a new interpretation of its heritage icon. These shifting the codes of luxury and choosing subtle status signifiers over more obvious, overt displays of wealth and the shifting symbols of affluence is pushing the sector towards a deeper focus on the true value of luxury: longevity and provenance. For a growing niche: it’s about owning a collectable piece of history.

Since the brand is now king, can some brands go too far?

It was fascinating. We did approximately 40 interviews, 25 of them were with collectors. The rest where senior executives like Managing Directors of different auction houses, Heads of Watch divisions and also studied complementary companies that work ancillary to the industry. For example we spoke to the CEO of Data&Data, a company which scraped data from the secondary market and sold it to the brands so that they can control the supply. So it was really quite all encompassing. In doing so we developed a kind of a framework on different strategies.

This development where the customer is no longer king is contributing to a booming independent market now. It used to be very difficult for independent brands to compete but not anymore because sometimes a brand can get high handed.

I heard some horrible stories. One collector described how he had bought 12 or 13 different Limited Edition pieces from this one brand. He wanted to buy the next limited edition but they refused him, claiming he had too many, and that he should leave some chance for other customers. He complained and wrote a letter to present his case and it went all the way to the CEO and they still refused him.

I was surprised that he wasn’t offended. In fact, he went to the secondary market and bought it for $400,000 instead of the $150,000. I asked if he was upset but he was only little bit upset that he had to resort to buy g it on the secondary market, which is a lot higher, and a consumer who does that is probably keeping it instead of looking to resell he’s not going to be able to make a profit from buying at such a high price. He was really disappointed however, saying whoever they gave it to was probably going to flip it you know, and and instead of rewarding, his loyalty, he felt like he was being punished but I was like: clearly the punishment wasn’t severe enough because you’re still went and bought the brand. [laughs]

Given the rise of quiet luxury, to what degree do you think the industry is still status driven?

After every crisis, whether it’s the 2008 financial crisis or the health crisis we just had, there is always a reaction in the form of a new trend or acceleration of a previous trend. Furthermore, there’s usually a group of consumers who will react to the exuberance by going the other way, right. So 2009 was the year of timeless luxury. Logos became discrete codes. Louis Vuitton pivoted when they saw nobody wanted big logos anymore. They went closer to Hermes rather than Versace. Now we’ve got talking about quiet luxury.

I think globally speaking, we have trends that are driven by by younger consumers. I think it will definitely be a trend that’s gonna resonate among with more evolved consumers, consumers, who are, you know, been in this world for a while who have been you know, who have required a certain stage of their journey as a luxury client, but you also have a lot of markets, a lot of consumers are driven by status, and that signaling is very important to them. Now, signaling might not be, you know, a giant logo during logomania right, so it might be a more subtle logo or visual codes or shapes or, you know, animals that signals you know, a certain brand, but signaling will still be important to that customer, right. So, so I think you know, because when we look at the market overall, most of the consumers are on this stream of buying status, but a very small segment are going to be connoisseurs and that is going to be the segment that that is going that’s always been buying quiet luxury.

Have the ratios of each type of customer remained relatively unchanged through time?

Yes, you have the aspirational and the connoisseur and what’s happening is you’re getting more and more connoisseurs, because people are shifting. It’s a journey, you go from aspiration and ostentation through more information, through your own experiences and feelings during consumption, through education from the brands, through your own networks. They might shift to connoisseur but if you look overall numbers you still have a large pocket of consumers, these are the drivers they’re the ones who are high disposable income spending a lot on aspiration. Spending a lot on visible because these are social signals for them. While symbols and signals change, even if slightly this market is still signal building. Even quiet luxury is signalling to that reference group of those who know.

How do you hope to communicate all this nuance in five day course?

This program is really designed to be across sectors but it takes time and it’s not possible to cover the entire industry and everything that it involves in five days. The profiles that we get in this course are very different as well. Some of them are new to luxury. They might come from different industries but might work with luxury clients and not know anything about the life of a high net worth person or understand the specificities of the brand.

So this course gives them tools to expand their narrative and connect in their industry. We really cater to a broad audience in terms of the topics and what is covered, and I try to give as many practical examples, including deep dives into gems, watches, brand stories, retail stories, and so on. Nevertheless, it is an executive course and so it’s hard to do a longer period because people have jobs. Now what we do have is “tracks” – we’ll started our first track in wines and spirits launched in November, and there will be other tracks introduced that will allow us to expand further into areas of interest. I hope to have a watch and jewellery track because this is my favourite sector.

I followed some of your students and I noticed a foreseeable issue: for many sales associates (SA) and client advisors, these are not careers but merely jobs until their “real one” comes along… they talk to your mystery shoppers about price and little else…

Totally agree. It’s true that depending on the background of the SA, they might not be able to deliver that rich narrative and that’s also something that we’ve been discussing with the brands. The SAs or assistant store managers and trainers would be a perfect audience for this course because it gives them richness and a more holistic way of thinking, which right away expands their vocabulary, their understanding, and they can deliver a better way of connecting more soft skills as opposed to as opposed to hard sell. Never talk about the price.

Unless you are asked the price, these little slip-ups drive me crazy. My worst experiences are at a certain departmental store in Singapore because I love historical department stores but I’m like – Why don’t you train them on product? Retail is a really important job in luxury.

The problem is being in Asia, there’s a tendency at least, for the customers they serve to be very price centric.

In luxury, it’s really about educating and making your consumer evolve with you. It was a big missed opportunity, I think there’s a lot of room left to to evolve and this can be applied to anything. it could be applied in hospitality, it could be applied to local brands, whenever I work with young designers, young brands here, it’s also sometimes cultural, you know, because the, maybe the cultural aspect is not appreciated as much, so it’s not highlighted, that’s a missed opportunity as well. Understanding how knowledge and story telling does to the brain can alter perception of a product, or, or even the visual aesthetic of a product can change once you are exposed to a story. It is so powerful.

Luxury management is a course about things that an executive can control. But part of luxury management is also the customer experience post purchase and after sale service for timepieces can be an annoying experience for anyone…

[Laughs] We don’t talk about this part in part due to the length of the course. It’s a combination of academic and experiential because ithey need to be shown and I completely agree with you that that’s something luxury brands still have a lot of work left to do.They are so good at building desire, but then your patience has to be equally good for brand perception to not be unnecessarily impacted. You’re merely left frustrated [laughs]

What do you hope they take away from this course?

The key takeaway is quite ambitious. We hope our participants have a mind shift change when it comes to creating a premium experience for a premium client. This is opening another world altogether, often opposite from the world which conventional marketing teaches. How can you deliver a brand perspective and retail experience why it is so effective and how you can apply that. The final task is a group project where they have to choose a brand that can be potentially made premium and apply what they have learned – what would they change if they were in management of this brand to make it more premium. It’s a mindset shift into premiumisation.

Dr. Sonja Prokopec was ESSEC LVMH Chair Professor of Luxury Brand Management for 12 years, from 2010 – 2022. She was named one of the Top 40 under 40 Business School Professors worldwide in 2015

Hear from a graduate: Ms. Jaslyn Ng, Professional Certificate in Luxury Management, June 2023 Graduate

Can you share a short introduction of yourself? Your age (if comfortable), job (is it in the luxury sector)

I am a Financial Services Director who manages a team of Financial Consultants. At the same time, I am a Top of the Table (TOT) Financial Consultant serving many HNW clients to guide them on holistic wealth management. I am currently in my late thirties and a mother of two.

Why did you sign up for the Professional Certificate of Luxury Management course?

Considering the niche market, I serve; I realize that I need to ‘live and breathe’ HNW lifestyles. This will allow me to integrate my services with their way of life. It was truly during this 5-day course that I gained deeper insights into luxury management, brand DNA codes, their social etiquette, jewelry, and collectibles.

What are some of the things you learned during this course that you never considered about the industry before?

During one of the class exercises, we embarked on a Safari Shopping tour in MBS. We walked into the various designer stores to understand how customer service can truly affect the buying spirits of an HNW customer. In their world, everything becomes a ‘want’, not a ‘need’. Thus, the greatest differentiating factor to get the HNWs to buy is to wow them with such an awesome experience. It may not be something they need but they don’t mind buying it just because they were served well.

How do you intend to apply what you have learned?

The 5 days of course taught me about value proposition. It is not about product selling. It reinforced how the top of the top sales professionals conduct their businesses. We value-add first then business will come naturally as an extension.

As a consumer yourself, do you think Singapore’s more relaxed consumer protection laws get in the way of brands being as customer service-oriented as they could be?

I still believe that it still boils down to supply and demand in the real market world. There must be a demand and limited supply of goods/services to allow HNWs to ‘truly want’ something. For example, there are so many airlines in the world but why does the HNW still insist on flying Singapore Airlines? It’s because of the crew that the service makes the passengers feel at home and reassured that they are in the best hands. At the end of the day, it’s about creating that “WOW” experience to buy their loyalty.