I have to admit, Liu Haoran might be the hottest thing to come out of China but he only caught my attention when Alexander McQueen pipped him to become their brand ambassador for their the Autumn/Winter 2021 menswear collection. Dressed in a double-breasted tuxedo jacket with wide lapels and crystal bullion and bead dove, heart and sun embroidery in black scuba wool, a collarless bib front shirt in white cotton poplin, pleated peg trousers with a tonal satin side stripe in black wool barathea and Worker Chelsea boots, Liu cut a dashing, svelte figure. Today, Haoran is TAG Heuer’s newest brand ambassador.

Remember that classic scene in 2014’s Beijing Love Story (北京爱情故事), where the love-struck Son Ge shares his earbuds with his crush Liu Xingyang, and holds hands with her? That performance endeared him to millions of heart but where the 26-year-old shot to superstardom was with 2015 Chinese comedy Detective Chinatown. His versatility garnered jim widespread acclaim for his exceptional acting skills and distinctive style, making him a leading figure among the younger generation of Chinese actors.