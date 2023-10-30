The world of sports, at present, is grief-stricken by the sudden and premature demise of Adam Johnson, an American professional ice hockey forward, on Saturday, October 28. That the heartbreaking incident happened in the middle of a match in front of thousands of spectators makes the inconsolable loss all the more painful.

During a Challenge Cup match at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham between the Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers, Adam Johnson, who played for the Panthers, suffered a fatal injury when his neck was cut by the skate of Steelers player Matt Petgrave during a collision on the ice court. The incident sent shockwaves around the arena and players from both teams formed a ring around the fallen as Johnson received treatment from paramedics on ice. He was taken to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital where he was eventually declared dead. News of Johnson’s death was withheld until the morning of Sunday, October 29.

In light of Adam Johnson’s sudden demise at the age of 29, the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) suspended all its matches for October 29 as a mark of respect to the departed player. Messages and tributes for Johnson have also been pouring in from around the world, including posts on social media by all of the American’s teams, both current and former.

So, in light of his tragic passing, we take a moment to look back at Adam Johnson’s ice hockey career stats and other highlights as a homage.

A look at Adam Johnson’s ice hockey career highlights

His early days as an amateur ice hockey player

Adam Johnson was born to Susan and Davey Johnson on June 22 1994 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. He started playing junior hockey in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Indiana Ice and Sioux City Musketeers right after graduating from high school. He was also named as a USHL All-Star in 2015. Johnson played two seasons of collegiate hockey with the University of Minnesota Duluth in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC).

Following his sophomore season in 2016-17, in which he scored 18 goals and tallied 37 points in 42 games (he also finished second in the club for both goals and points), Adam Johnson clinched Minnesota Duluth’s berth in the 2017 Frozen Four (or the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey tournament). He scored an overtime, power-play goal to defeat Boston University by a margin of 3-2. In the NCAA championship game, however, Johnson ended up on the losing side as his team was defeated by a 3-2 margin by the University of Denver.

Adam Johnson attended the Pittsburgh Penguins prospect development camp before ending his collegiate career early. He agreed to join the Penguins on a two-year, entry-level contract on July 6, 2017.

His time in the National Hockey League

In the 2017-18 season, Adam Johnson was the leading scorer for the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. He made his debut in the National Hockey League (NHL) with the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 21 2019 and helped his side secure a win against the Nashville Predators by a margin of 2-1.

Throughout his NHL ice hockey career, Adam Johnson played a total of 13 games and featured for the Pittsburgh Penguins in all 13 of them. His solitary goal in the NHL came against the Minnesota Wild in his home state on October 12, 2019.

Adam Johnson’s stint in Europe

Since the ice hockey season in North America got delayed in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Adam Johnson decided to sign a contract with Malmo Redhawks of the Swedish Hockey League on December 15, 2020. He featured for the Redhawks in a top-six forward role and scored seven goals and 12 points in 21 regular season games. However, he decided to break his contract and return to North America on March 27, 2021.

The next year, Adam Johnson featured in the AHL for the Ontario Reign (the primary affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings) and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He decided to resume his European career, and on September 12, 2022, signed a one-year deal with German club Augsburger Panther of the Deutsche Eishockey League (DEL). In the 2022-23 season, Johnson scored seven goals and 22 points in 45 regular season games. He, however, was unable to prevent the Panthers from getting relegated to the lower division. At the conclusion of his contract, Johnson left the club on March 17, 2023.

In August 2023, Adam Johnson reached an agreement with the Nottingham Panthers of the EIHL to join their side for the 2023-24 season.

