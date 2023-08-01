With the conclusion of the Japan Open 2023 in Tokyo on Sunday, July 30, the badminton action shifts to the banks of the Tasman Sea at Sydney for the Australian Open 2023 (badminton). Scheduled to kickstart today, August 1, the tournament promises to offer a bundle of entertainment with several star players participating.

For context, the Australian Open 2023 (badminton) is a tournament under the 2023 Badminton World Federation World Tour. Starting from this year’s edition, the tournament is upgraded to a BWF World Tour Super 500 event. Being held since 1975, the badminton tournament down under has a lot to offer, both in terms of its prize money pool and the BWF points which help determine the BWF World Rankings.

As fans across the globe enjoy some riveting badminton action throughout the week, we bring you everything you need to know about the Australian Open 2023 (badminton), including its prize money for the winners, schedule, the star players participating in the tournament and where will it be available for live streaming.

Australian Open 2023 (badminton): How much is the prize money on offer?

As the Australian Open 2023 (badminton) has achieved the status of a BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament, the prize money pool on offer is greater than what is usually on offer at Super 300 tournaments. However, it is still lesser than all other badminton tournaments in the BWF World Tour.

According to a report by the Badminton World Tour, the total prize money on offer at the Australian Open 2023 amounts to USD 420,000.

Out of this prize money pool, both the men’s and the women’s singles champions will receive USD 31,500 and 9,200 BWF points each. The runners-up of both the singles events will get USD 15,960 and 7,800 BWF points. The shuttlers who get ousted in the semi-final stage of the tournament will take home USD 6,090 each along with 6,420 BWF points.

In the doubles category of the Australian Open 2023 (badminton), the winners of the men’s, women’s and mixed doubles events will each be rewarded with USD 33,180 and 9,200 BWF points. The runners-up of all three events under the doubles category will receive USD 15,960 and 7,800 BWF points. The players who make it to the semi-finals of the doubles events will get USD 5,880 and 6,420 BWF points.

It is worth noting that the shuttlers who bow out of the tournament before the Last 16, in both singles and doubles categories, will receive BWF points but no prize money.

Australian Open 2023 (badminton) schedule

The Australian Open 2023 (badminton) will commence today, August 1, and will continue till Sunday, August 6. All the matches of the tournament will be played at the State Sports Centre in Sydney, Australia.

Australian Open 2023 (badminton): Star players to watch out for

Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting enters the men’s singles event of the Australian Open 2023 (badminton) as the top-seeded player. Japan’s Kodai Naraoka, Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew and India’s Prannoy HS are the other star players partaking in the tournament.

In the women’s singles event, Thai shuttler Ratchanok Intanon enters the tournament as the top-seeded player. She will be joined by fellow Thai badminton player Pornpawee Chochuwong, India’s PV Sindhu and South Korea’s Kim Ga-eun, among others.

Where can you live stream the Australian Open 2023 (badminton)?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Badminton World Federation (@bwf.official)

All the matches of the Australian Open 2023 (badminton) will be available for live streaming on BWF’s official YouTube channel, BWF TV.

What is the next badminton tournament after Australian Open 2023 (badminton)?

After the Australian Open 2023 (Badminton), there will be a near-one-month hiatus in badminton action till the China Open 2023, scheduled to start in Changzhou, China on September 5, begins.

(Main Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@kodai naraoka and Instagram/@Prannoy H S)

(Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@kodai naraoka)