Sports, a popular choice of entertainment globally, offers myriad thrilling disciplines to follow. From football, tennis and basketball to cricket, golf and motorsports (which includes Formula 1, NASCAR and MotoGP), these games attract billions of fans, who flock to stadiums or sit glued to their television sets to catch all the matches. And the best athletes, who win over fans with talent and dedication, get rewarded with some of the biggest contracts in sports history.

One of the most popular sporting disciplines in terms of its fan following, football has, over the years, seen many of its players rank among the richest athletes in the world. And rightfully so, for their wealth is a culmination of their on-field salaries and off-field earnings from sponsorship deals, business ventures and so forth. The fact that most multi-national brands run after popular athletes for collaborations explains the hefty net worth of some of the most successful footballers.

But what about the on-field earnings? Curious as it might be, sports such as baseball, American football and boxing offer far more lucrative deals than football and Formula 1, even though their popularity is limited to certain parts of the world (predominantly in the United States of America). Major League Baseball (MLB) player Shohei Ohtani’s deal of a mind-numbing USD 700 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers stands testament to the same fact.

The deal offered to the Japanese player by the Los Angeles-based outfit not only broke the record for the biggest sports contract in baseball history but also became the highest-paying contract among active athletes across every sporting discipline. Yes, you read it right — it is a baseball player, and not a footballer, who has the biggest sports contract of all time.

Naturally, Ohtani’s current contract has drawn much curiosity about the biggest payouts of all time across all sports. If you are eager to find out more about the same, join us as we bring to you a curated list of the highest-paying contracts in sports history.

A look at the biggest, most expensive contracts in sports history

Shohei Ohtani (Baseball)

Contract value: USD 700 million

Revered for his skill in all departments of the sport, Shohei Ohtani is the holder of numerous baseball records. His exploits on the field have resulted in people around the globe drawing parallels with yesteryear legends. Of late, the Japanese player added another feather to his cap.

According to reports, the new contract which Ohtani has signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers will run for 10 years. Playing for the Dodgers, he will receive an annual salary of USD 70 million.

The Japanese baseball player’s arrangement with the Dodgers broke the record for the biggest MLB contract, previously held by Mike Trout. In addition, the historic contract makes Ohtani one of the highest-paid players across all sports disciplines in the world.

Lionel Messi (Football)

Contract value: USD 674 million

One of the biggest names in football and the world of sports, Lionel Messi has won almost every major title on the field, both individually and with the teams he has played for. A winner of eight Ballon d’Or awards, the highest individual honour in football, Messi is a legend of the game.

In club football, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is associated with FC Barcelona the most by the fans. The Argentine forward graduated from the Spanish club’s academy and ruled the latter half of the 2000s, along with the 2010s, playing in the signature red and blue stripes.

Messi, in 2017, signed a four-year deal with FC Barcelona, which became the most expensive sports contract in the world back in the day. However, his time at Camp Nou came to a brutal end at the end of the 2020-21 season as the club could not sign an extension with him owing to financial restrictions imposed by the Spanish league.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Football)

Contract value: USD 533 million

Widely regarded as one of the legends of football, Cristiano Ronaldo is not just another player — he is a brand. His decision to leave Europe and join a Saudi Arabian club in January 2023 came as a surprise to most followers of the sport, since he ranks among the best players in the world. Ronaldo was subjected to enormous ridicule across social media platforms and many wrote him off as an old horse.

However, the Portuguese maestro set the Saudi Pro League alight and gave his critics the perfect response. He was instrumental in revolutionising the landscape of global club football. The Saudi Pro League turned into one of the most competitive football competitions in the world, especially at the end of the 2023-24 summer transfer window.

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Ronaldo has a contract in place with Al-Nassr that runs for around two-and-a-half years. The terms of the contract suggest that he earns around USD 210 million salary per year, making it one of the biggest in sports history.

Patrick Mahomes (American football)

Contract value: USD 450 million

For followers of American football, Patrick Mahomes is a well-known name. The American footballer player is a quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League (NFL). He has won the Super Bowl twice (in 2019 and 2022), and quite interestingly, he was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) on both occasions. He also became the third African-American to win a Super Bowl when he won the title in 2019.

Besides winning the Super Bowl, Mahomes has also been named the NFL’s MVP in 2018 and 2022. Additionally, he was the league’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2018. His exploits on the field resulted in the Kansas City-based side offering him the highest-paying contract in the history of the sports league back in the day (in 2019). Mahomes’ deal with the Chiefs runs for a period of 10 years, meaning that the quarterback earns a whopping salary of USD 45 million annually.

Karim Benzema (Football)

Contract value: USD 436 million

A winner of the UEFA Champions League title with Real Madrid on multiple occasions, Karim Benzema won the prestigious Ballon d’Or title in 2022, which underlined his scintillating form on the field. The talismanic Frenchman was also made the captain of the Real Madrid side in 2022-23, and had it not been for the mind-boggling sum offered by Riyadh-based club Al-Ittihad in the 2023-24 transfer window, he perhaps would not have left the Spanish capital.

According to reports, Benzema signed a deal with the Saudi Pro League outfit in June 2023 that promised him an annual salary of over USD 200 million. The French forward receives one of the highest payouts in football, and by extension, in the sporting fraternity.

Mike Trout (Baseball)

Contract value: USD 426 million

One of the most accomplished baseball players in the modern era, Mike Trout plays for the Los Angeles Angels in the MLB. He has featured in 11 MLB All-Star Games to date, and has won the American League MVP award thrice (in 2014, 2016 and 2019). In addition, he has also received the Silver Slugger Award nine times. For context, the Silver Slugger Award is awarded annually to the best offensive player at each position in both the American League and the National League.

Trout, who captained the United States national team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, signed a 12-year contract with the Angels in 2019. Back in the day, it became the second-richest contract in the history of North American sports. According to it, Trout earns a sum of USD 30.4 million per year.

Canelo Alvarez (Boxing)

Contract value: USD 365 million

A formidable boxer, Canelo Alvarez has won multiple world championships in four weight classes from light middleweight to light heavyweight. This also includes unified titles in three of those weight classes and lineal titles in two of them. The Mexican is the first boxer (and, to date, the only boxer) in the history of the sport to become the undisputed champion in the super middleweight division.

It is not just his exploits in the boxing ring that makes Alvarez one of the greatest sportspersons in today’s world. He is one of the richest sports personalities around the globe and has made Forbes‘ list of The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes thrice (in 2019, 2022 and 2023).

Mookie Betts (Baseball)

Contract value: USD 365 million

Mookie Betts is an American baseball player who features for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the United States national team. He is famously known for his stint with the Boston Red Sox where he played till 2019. In 2018, Betts won the MVP, Silver Slugger, Gold Glove, batting title and the World Series, thereby becoming the first player in the history of the sport to win all five titles in the same season.

On 22 July 2020, the Dodgers offered Betts a 12-year contract extension. The deal became the then-richest contract in Dodgers’ history, and the third-richest in the history of North American sports. According to the terms of the deal, the American player earns a sum of USD 30.4 million annually.

Besides baseball, Betts is also a professional ten-pin bowler for the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA). He even bowled a perfect game in the World Series of Bowling in 2017.

Aaron Judge (Baseball)

Contract value: USD 360 million

Playing for the New York Yankees, arguably one of the most successful teams in the history of North American sports, Aaron Judge got the platform required by a player to come to the limelight. And, the American made full use of the same. He holds the record for the most home runs in a season in the MLB when he hit 62 of them in 2022. Owing to his impressive performances on the field, he was named the American League MVP for the same season.

At a height of six feet and seven inches (around 2.01 metres) and with a weight of 282 pounds (128 kilograms), Judge is one of the largest and tallest players of his generation in the MLB. Based on his terrific form in 2022, the Yankees offered him a contract extension at the end of the season. According to reports, the deal runs for a period of nine years, meaning that Judge earns an annual salary of USD 40 million. This arrangementeasily ranks among the biggest contracts in sports history.

Manny Machado (Baseball)

Contract value: USD 350 million

Rounding off the list of the highest-paying contracts enjoyed by a player is Manny Machado, the American baseball player, who features for the Dominican Republic national baseball team. He has played in the MLB All-Star Game six times and has also made it to the All-MLB First Team on a couple of occasions (in 2020 and 2022). Throughout his MLB career, Machado has won two Gold Glove Awards (in 2013 and 2015), a Platinum Glove Award (in 2013) and a Silver Slugger Award (in 2020).

At the end of the 2018 MLB season, Machado signed an 11-year contract with the San Diego Padres. At that time, it became the most expensive deal enjoyed by a player in North American sports. Thanks to the deal, the American baseball player earns an estimated USD 31.8 million per year.

