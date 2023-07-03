With Max Verstappen winning the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, the race for the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship is slowly turning into a one-horse race. The 25-year-old Dutch-Belgian Formula One racer has taken an 81-point lead over fellow Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez at the top of the season’s standings, with seven wins in nine races so far. While thirteen more races await all the drivers this season, for now, it looks like the championship is Verstappen’s to lose. The drivers and their respective teams will have a week to regroup and come back to challenge for the crown at the British Grand Prix on July 9 (the qualifiers will begin on July 7).

Held for the first time in 1950 as a part of the FIA Formula One World Championship, the British Grand Prix is the oldest in the F1 calendar and is held at the Silverstone Circuit in England. Legendary British Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton has won the race in Silverstone for a record eight times, while Ferrari remains the most successful constructor in this Grand Prix’s history with 18 wins.

As 20 drivers from ten teams roll out on the 5.9 kilometre-long Silverstone Circuit on July 9 and race for a podium finish, here is all you need to know about the prize money that the winner of the 2023 British Grand Prix will receive.

What is the prize money on offer at the F1 British Grand Prix 2023?

Arguably one of the richest sports in the world, the prize pot of F1 drips with cash. However, the 2023 British Grand Prix will not offer any prize money to its winner. This is also true for all the 22 Grand Prixes in the F1 calendar.

Instead of offering prize money at the end of each Grand Prix, the FIA distributes the prize money to all the constructor teams at the end of each season based on their performances.

How much prize money do the constructors make?

At the end of each season, the constructor team which finishes at the top of the constructors’ standings is rewarded with the largest share of the prize money pool, while the team finishing at the bottom of the standings earns the least.

Earlier, the team finishing at the top of the constructors’ standings used to win 20 per cent of the total prize money on offer, while the bottom-ranked team used to receive a mere 4 per cent. However, all the teams signed the Eight Concorde Agreement in 2021, which offered greater parity in terms of the prize money. At present, the team which wins the championship receives 14 per cent of the total prize money, while the team finishing last receives six per cent. The agreement will be effective till January 2025.

Based on rankings from the 2022 F1 season, around USD 900 million will be distributed among the constructors this year, out of a total pot of USD 2.2 billion.

Red Bull Racing has a commanding lead in the ongoing F1 World Championship, winning all nine races in 2023 so far. They lead the Mercedes AMG-Petronas team by 199 points in the F1 Constructors’ Standings.

What will be the drivers’ winnings from the prize money pool?

The FIA does not offer the drivers any prize money directly since they are under salaried contracts with their respective constructor teams. However, the drivers are offered bonuses by their teams for winning races.

While the winnings from the championship remain the primary source of income for the constructor teams, they also earn substantial amounts from sponsorship deals, merchandise sales and other endorsement agreements.

(Main and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Oracle Red Bull Racing)