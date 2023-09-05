Fresh from their exploits at the Badminton World Championships 2023, the new world champions in respective categories will look to embark on their reigns as the kings and queens of the badminton world at the China Open 2023 (badminton) to achieve desirable results. Scheduled to commence on Tuesday, September 5, the badminton tournament will see a host of star players battling for glory.

For the uninitiated, the China Open 2023 is a Badminton World Federation (BWF) Super 1000 tournament under the 2023 BWF World Tour. It is also a part of the China Open championships which have been held since 1986. The tournament has a lot to offer, both in terms of prize money and BWF points which help determine the BWF World Rankings.

With badminton fans across the globe gearing up to witness their favourite players on the court throughout the week, we bring you everything you need to know about the China Open 2023 (badminton), including the prize money pool on offer for the winners, its schedule, the star players participating in it and where can you live stream the tournament.

How much prize money is on offer at the China Open 2023 (badminton)?

Being one of the four BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournaments of the calendar year, the China Open 2023 (badminton) has a prize money pool worth more than any other badminton event except the BWF World Tour Finals.

According to a report by the Badminton World Tour, the total prize money on offer at the China Open 2023 amounts to USD 2 million.

From this prize money pool, the winners of both the men’s and the women’s singles events will receive USD 140,000 and 12,000 BWF points each. The runners-up of both the singles events will be rewarded with USD 68,000 and 10,200 BWF points each. The shuttlers who bow out of the tournament from the semi-finals will each get USD 28,000 and 8,400 BWF points.

In the doubles category of the China Open 2023 (badminton), the winners of the men’s, women’s and mixed doubles events will get to take home USD 148,000 and 12,000 BWF points each. The runners-up in all these events will each receive USD 70,000 and 10,200 BWF points. Those who make it to the semi-finals in all three doubles events will be rewarded with USD 28,000 and 8,400 BWF points each.

It is worth noting that, unlike the rest of the events on the BWF World Tour, the shuttlers who get ousted from the Round of 32 at the China Open 2023 (badminton) will also receive a prize money of USD 2,000 along with 3,000 BWF points.

When is the China Open 2023 (badminton) final and where will it be played?

The tournament will kick-start on Tuesday, September 5 and continue till Sunday, September 10. All the matches will be played at the Changzhou Olympic Sports Centre Xincheng Gymnasium in Changzhou, China.

Star players to look out for at the China Open 2023 (badminton)

With newly-crowned world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand withdrawing from the tournament, Danish shuttler and world number one Viktor Axelsen will enter the tournament as the top-seeded player and overwhelming favourite to win the title. However, he will be facing some steep competition from Japan’s Kodai Naraoka (who won the silver medal at the BWF World Championships 2023) and India’s Prannoy HS (who clinched the bronze medal at the BWF World Championships 2023).

In the women’s singles event, reigning world champion An Se-young of South Korea will enter the tournament as the top-seeded player. Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi, Spaniard Carolina Marin and Thai shuttler Ratchanok Intanon are expected to give the world champion a run for her money.

Where can you livestream the China Open 2023 (badminton)?

You can live stream all the matches on BWF’s official YouTube channel BWF TV.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When is the final of the China Open 2023 (badminton)?

The finals of the China Open 2023 (badminton) will take place on Sunday, September 10.

– What is the prize money for the China Open 2023 (badminton)?

The total prize money pool for the China Open 2023 is USD 2 million.

(Main Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@kodai naraoka and Instagram/@AKANE.YAMAGUCHI)

(Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@kodai naraoka)