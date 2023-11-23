As we near the end of 2023, the tennis action is also coming to a close for the calendar year.

Before the superstars in the world of tennis take a break to rejuvenate and start afresh in 2024, many of them will step out on the centre court for the last time in 2023, representing their respective nations. More than the prize money that they will receive for their performances, it is the players’ innate sense of patriotism that drives them to give their all for a chance to lift the Davis Cup 2023.

Often regarded as the ‘World Cup of Tennis’, with the winners being referred to as the World Champions, the Davis Cup has a rich history that goes back a century. While the competition began in 1900 as a challenge cup between the United States of America and Great Britain, as per the latest reports, 155 nations entered the tournament in 2023.

The USA remains the most successful country in the history of the Davis Cup, winning the title 32 times and finishing as the runner-up on 29 occasions. Australia ranks second in the list with 28 titles to its name. It is important to note that six of Australia’s Davis Cup wins have come under the name of Australasia where they partnered with New Zealand. Canada entered the Davis Cup 2023 as the defending champions, having won the title in 2022 against Australia.

Now that we have brought you up to speed about the legacy of the tournament, here’s a closer look at the finer details of the Davis Cup 2023, including the prize money on offer, the venue and schedule of the final, the teams and star tennis players contesting in the competition and more.

Everything you need to know about the Davis Cup 2023

What is the Davis Cup 2023 prize money on offer?

Being one of the grandest tournaments on the tennis calendar, it comes as no surprise that the Davis Cup offers handsome payouts to its winners and other top-performing nations. According to multiple reports, the total prize money pool at the Davis Cup 2023 is a staggering USD 6.5 million, making it one of the highest-paying sports events in the world.

From this prize money pot, the champions of the Davis Cup will be rewarded with USD 2.1 million. The runners-up, on the other hand, will get to take home a sum of USD 1.5 million. Those teams which get ousted from the semi-finals of the tournament will each receive USD 1.3 million, while the nations which fail to make it beyond the quarter-finals will get USD 1.1 million each.

Unlike many multinational sports competitions, the Davis Cup offers monetary rewards to each of its participating nations. The nations which bow out of the Group Stage will each receive a sum of USD 514,000.

It is important to note that the Davis Cup is a multinational tournament where the players represent their respective countries and don’t compete as individuals. Therefore, there is no prize money for any individual player in this competition.

A look at the schedule and venue for the 2023 Davis Cup final

The final of the Davis Cup 2023 will take place on Sunday, November 26. This year, the championship match will occur at the Martin Carpena Arena in Malaga, Spain.

Star players participating in the Davis Cup 2023

While several modern-day stars from the tennis fraternity took part in the Davis Cup 2023, only a handful remain in contention for a chance to lift the silverware on November 26. On Thursday, November 23, the finalists of the ATP Finals 2023, Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Jannik Sinner of Italy will be in action as their nations lock horns with Great Britain and the Netherlands, respectively, in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup.

The absence of Andy Murray, one of the greatest tennis players in the modern era, might hurt Great Britain’s chances of overcoming the challenge imposed by Djokovic and the rest of the Serbian team. A lot of the Britons’ hopes ride on the shoulders of Cameron Norrie. Even though he can be a fierce competitor at his imperious best, Norrie’s performance in the Davis Cup 2023, till now, has been rather underwhelming. As such, both he and his team will be hoping for a reversal of fortunes.

Where can you live stream the Davis Cup 2023 final?

Like the rest of the tournament matches, Singapore fans can live stream the Davis Cup 2023 final on Starhub, the official broadcaster for this region.

