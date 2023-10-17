For the first time since the conclusion of the BWF World Championships 2023, almost every major star of the badminton world will be coming together for a Badminton World Federation (BWF) Tour event in Denmark. So, as the Denmark Open 2023 kick-starts on Tuesday, October 17, we take a look at the tournament itself before we delve deep into the prize money it has to offer.

The Denmark Open 2023 is the twenty-fifth tournament under the 2023 BWF World Tour. It is also a part of the Denmark Open championship which has been contested since 1935. Whether in terms of the prize money on offer or the BWF points that will help determine the BWF World Rankings at the end of the year, a lot is at stake for the participating badminton players at Denmark Open 2023.

As such, here is everything you need to know about the Denmark Open 2023, including its prize money, schedule, the star badminton players participating in it and where you can live-stream the matches.

How much prize money is on offer at the Denmark Open 2023?

By virtue of being a BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament, the prize money on offer at the Denmark Open 2023 is more than what is offered at Super 300 and Super 500 tournaments but less than what is offered at other badminton championships.

According to a report by the Badminton World Tour, the total prize money pool at the Denmark Open 2023 is worth USD 850,000.

From this prize money pool, the winners in both the men’s and women’s singles events will be rewarded with USD 59,500 and 11,000 BWF points each. The runners-up of both the singles events will receive USD 28,900 and 9,350 BWF points each. The players who bow out from the semi-final stage of both events will each receive USD 11,900 and 7,700 BWF points.

On the other hand, the winners of the men’s, women’s and mixed doubles events will each be taking home USD 62,900 and 11,000 BWF points. The runners-up in all three events will receive USD 29,750 and 9,350 BWF points each. The shuttlers who get knocked out from the semi-finals of all the events in the doubles category will each get USD 11,900 and 7,700 BWF points.

It is important to mention that the shuttlers who get ousted from the tournament prior to the Last 16 stage will receive BWF points but no monetary reward.

When is the Denmark Open 2023 final and where will it be played?

The Denmark Open 2023 commences on Tuesday, October 17 and will conclude with the finals on Sunday, October 22. All the matches of the tournament will be played at the Arena Fyn in Odense, Denmark.

Star players to look out for at the Denmark Open 2023

After taking a few weeks off from the BWF World Tour, local favourite Viktor Axelsen will be returning to action as the top-seeded player. The Danish will receive a steep challenge from reigning world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Kodai Naraoka, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Prannoy HS for the crown.

With current world champion An Se-young of South Korea pulling out of the tournament, Chen Yufei will enter the Denmark Open 2023 as the top-seeded women’s singles player. Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying, China’s Han Yue and Spain’s Carolina Marin will be among the title contenders in this discipline.

Where can you live stream the Denmark Open 2023?

Fans across the world can live stream all the matches of the Denmark Open 2023 on the BWF’s official YouTube channel, BWF TV.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Where is the BWF Denmark Open 2023 being hosted?

The Denmark Open 2023 is slated to be played at the Arena Fyn in Odense, Denmark.

(Main Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Viktor Axelsen and Instagram/@Kunlavut V.)

(Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Viktor Axelsen)