After a four-week hiatus, Formula 1 action returns to the racetracks in the upcoming weekend with the Dutch Grand Prix 2023. The main attraction of the 35th edition of the Grand Prix will obviously be the homecoming of reigning world champion Max Verstappen, who also leads the race for the 2023 F1 World Championship by a mile.

Max Verstappen’s win at the Belgian Grand Prix 2023 meant that the Red Bull Racing driver headed to the summer break with a lead over his fellow teammate Sergio Perez by a monstrous 125 points in the 2023 F1 World Championship Driver’s Standings. Given that Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso trails Perez by 40 points at the third spot, the championship, as of now, is Verstappen’s to lose.

Contested in 1950 for the first time, the Dutch Grand Prix was discontinued after the 1985 edition. Originally planned for 2020, it was in 2021 that the race was resurrected, and much of the credit for that goes to Max Verstappen, whose popularity irked the FIA to relaunch the Grand Prix in his home nation. The Dutch Grand Prix will take place at the Circuit Zandvoort in Zandvoort, Netherlands.

With four wins to his name, former world champion and legendary British driver Jim Clark has won the most titles at the Dutch Grand Prix. Among the constructor teams, Ferrari’s eight wins at the Circuit Zandvoort remain unbeatable to date.

So, as the drivers kick-start the second half of the F1 calendar at the 4.3-kilometre-long Circuit Zandvoort this weekend, here is everything you need to know about the F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2023, including its schedule and where/when you can watch it.

A look at the Dutch Grand Prix 2023 schedule and timings

After a win at the Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen will be hoping to cap off his homecoming spree for the year (he was born in Belgium but is a citizen of the Netherlands) with a hat-trick of wins at the Dutch Grand Prix. The 25-year-old driver’s quest for the eleventh victory of the season begins with the Practice 1 and Practice 2 races today, August 25. The practice races will each be an hour long.

On Saturday, August 26, the drivers will take part in the Practice 3 race to begin the day’s proceedings. Following the Practice 3 race will be the Qualifying race for the main event, which will also be contested for an hour. The grid for the main event will be set by the results of the Qualifying race.

The main race at the Dutch Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, August 27, the timing for which is 3 PM CET (9 PM SGT). While Verstappen and Red Bull Racing will be looking to resume their dominant run of form – Red Bull Racing has won every single race in 2023 so far – the rest of the drivers and their respective constructor teams will try to bridge the gap with the runaway winners.

Where can you watch the Dutch Grand Prix 2023?

Fans around the world can stream the Dutch Grand Prix 2023 live on F1 TV. Those who have subscribed to the F1 TV Pro plan can watch the race live, complete with access to the onboard cameras, in real time.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@FORMULA 1)