After dominating the F1 circuits, it seems like Fernando Alonso now wants to take over the world of fashion. After all, Boss has just named the Aston Martin racer as its latest brand ambassador. This news isn’t all that surprising though, given the fashion label’s collaborations with Aston Martin after officially becoming their fashion partner in June 2022.

To help Alonso fulfil his duties as a brand ambassador, Boss will be responsible for dressing the F1 racer during official events away from the racetrack including interviews and major red-carpet occasions. Furthermore, the Formula 1 driver will actively assist the Italian fashion brand in their ongoing promotional endeavours, brand events and social media campaigns.

For the uninitiated, this is not the first time that the F1 driver has dipped his toes in the world of fashion. He has previously been part of multiple brand promotions and campaigns. So, if you’re in the mood to know more about the new face of Boss, we take a look at Fernando Alonso’s net worth, career highlights, brand endorsements and charity initiatives.

Fernando Alonso’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Fernando Alonso’s net worth stands at USD 260 million, as of 2023. Every year, he makes USD 40 million from his earnings and brand endorsements.

Due to his substantial endorsement deals and impressive Formula 1 salary, the racer has consistently been recognised as one of the world’s highest-paid athletes by Forbes, securing a spot on their prestigious list every year from 2012 to 2018. The magazine even named him as the motorsport’s highest-earning driver from June 2012 to June 2013. In 2016, he was among the top-earning international athletes, and in 2017, he was listed as one of the highest-paid international and European celebrities. His fame and earnings have also earned him a place on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list on two occasions – in 2008 and 2017.

Fernando Alonso’s F1 career highlights

Born on July 29, 1981, in Spain, Alonso is regarded as one of the most talented and successful Formula 1 drivers of his generation. He began his motorsport career at an early age and quickly rose through the ranks to compete at the highest levels of professional racing.

Alonso’s most successful years in F1 were with the Renault team with whom he won consecutive World Drivers’ Championships in 2005 and 2006, making him the youngest back-to-back champion at the time. He then joined McLaren in 2007 but had a difficult season alongside teammate Lewis Hamilton. After a brief return to Renault, Alonso moved to Ferrari in 2010 and continued to be a strong contender for the championship.

After the conclusion of the 2018 Formula One World Championship, Alonso decided to take a break from F1 and competed in other racing categories. By the time of his initial retirement, the champion had secured 32 Formula One victories and achieved 22 pole positions.

During his F1 sabbatical, Alonso had quite a successful stint. He enjoyed consecutive victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2018-2019, enhancing his already impressive motorsport legacy. Alonso then made his return to F1 in 2021, joining the Alpine team and competing for two seasons, finishing in 10th and 9th place, respectively.

He is currently experiencing a remarkable comeback in the 2023 F1 World Championship after joining Aston Martin and, once again, showcasing his top-notch performance.

Throughout his career, Alonso has demonstrated exceptional driving skills, consistency and racing techniques, and is, undoubtedly, one of the best racers in F1 history.

Fernando Alonso’s net worth: His brand endorsements and fancy cars

Besides his recent collaboration with Boss, Alonso also has other brand endorsements under his belt. These include prominent brands such as Banco Santander, Cajastur, TAG Heuer, Europcar, Silestone, Liberbank, ING, Chandon, Adidas and Bang & Olufsen.

These partnerships allowed him to be associated with different industries and extend his reach beyond motorsports. Case in point, Alonso is not only a brand ambassador but also the founder of the fashion brand Kimoa, showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit and involvement in the fashion industry. Additionally, he had plans to establish the Fernando Alonso Cycling Team in 2015 to compete in UCI events. Unfortunately, the project did not go through.

Like other athletes, especially F1 drivers, Alonso loves his fancy cars as well. His impressive car collection includes notable models such as the McLaren P1, Ferrari 458 Italia, Nissan GT-R and Honda NSX.

His awards and achievements

To nobody’s surprise, Alonso’s accomplishments have earned him numerous prestigious awards.

In 2003, he received the Autosport Gregor Grant Award for his victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix. The same year, he was honoured with the Princess Cristina National Sports Award as a promising newcomer. In April 2005, he was the recipient of the Lorenzo Bandini Trophy. He also received multiple awards for his outstanding performance at the 2005 F1 World Championship including the Prince of Asturias Award for Sports, the Premios Nacionales del Deporte Sportsman of the Year award and the Gold Medal of the Royal Order of Sports Merit.

In 2017, Alonso’s remarkable Formula 1 achievements resulted in his induction into the FIA Hall of Fame as an F1 World Champion. Later in 2019, his win as an FIA World Endurance Champion earned him a second induction into the FIA Hall of Fame, making him the first driver to receive the honour twice.

His charity initiatives

Apart from his successful racing career, Alonso is well-known for his charity and philanthropic initiatives. He established the Fundación Fernando Alonso (Fernando Alonso Foundation). Its primary objective is to promote motor racing and educate people about road safety.

In February 2005, the UNICEF Spanish Committee appointed Alonso as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador with the aim of advocating for children’s rights and raising awareness about their initiatives. In 2011, he promoted India’s efforts to eradicate polio, and in 2012, he focused on encouraging proper handwashing with soap among children in schools. Additionally, in November 2017, he lent his support to UNICEF’s campaign against cyberbullying.

Fernando Alonso’s personal life

Alonso was married to Raquel del Rosario, the lead singer of the Spanish pop band El Sueno de Morfeo, till December 2011. He was then engaged to Spanish television presenter Lara Alvarez from 2015 to 2016 and dated Italian model Linda Morselli from 2016 to 2021. Apart from racing, he is also a huge football fan, especially of Real Madrid and Real Oviedo.

