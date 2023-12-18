With talks of a new format of the tournament making rounds for quite some time, FIFA, on 17 December 2023, finally announced the changes it has decided to implement in the Club World Cup starting from 2025, along with the introduction of a new intercontinental cup competition in 2024.

The new tournament, titled FIFA Intercontinental Cup, is being looked at by many as a direct replacement for the present-day Club World Cup starting in 2024. However, not many in the footballing fraternity are happy about the decisions taken by the apex global governing body regarding its premier club football tournament. There has been widespread criticism from the global players’ union, FIFPro, as well as the World Leagues Forum (WLF), an organisation that represents 44 major professional leagues.

So, on that note, join us as we take you through the new format of the FIFA Club World Cup (which will come into effect in 2025) and everything that you need to know about the new kid on the block, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup which will make its debut in 2024.

Revised 2025 FIFA Club World Cup: New format and host

The reimagined FIFA Club World Cup is aimed at making club football more attractive and drawing larger audiences to the stadiums and in front of the television sets. To that end, the existing format of the tournament will be seen for the last time in the ongoing 2023 edition.

As of now, the FIFA Club World Cup is an annual tournament which features seven teams from continental confederations around the globe — the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), Confederation of African Football (CAF), Oceania Football Confederation (OFC), CONMEBOL (South America), CONCACAF (North America, Central America and Caribbean), UEFA (Europe) and a club side from the host nation.

Starting in 2025, the FIFA Club World Cup will feature 32 teams, much akin to its international football counterpart. It will feature eight groups of four teams each, with the top two teams from each group going to the knockout stages.

Unlike the current format of the tournament, the FIFA Club World Cup will become a quadrennial competition from 2025. The apex body also announced the United States of America as the host of the first edition of this revamped FIFA Club World Cup in 2025.

A look at the FIFA Intercontinental Cup starting from 2024

What will be the format of the proposed tournament?

A major argument behind calling the FIFA Intercontinental Cup a replacement for the Club World Cup is due to the similarities in the formats. The Intercontinental Cup will be a single-elimination knockout competition.

However, the major area of difference is the treatment that the CONMEBOL and UEFA champions receive in the existing Club World Cup structure. While the existing structure of the Club World Cup sees both the UEFA and the CONMEBOL champions being awarded byes to the semi-finals, according to the new format, the UEFA champions will automatically book their place in the final. The South American champions, on the other hand, will take on their CONCACAF counterparts in the second round of the competition.

Which are the teams participating in the tournament?

Another aspect in which the FIFA Intercontinental Cup will differ from the existing Club World Cup format is the number of entrants in the tournament. As opposed to seven participants in the latter (at present), the Intercontinental Cup will feature six teams (it won’t have a participating club from the host nation).

When and where will the tournament be held?

The proposed FIFA Intercontinental Cup will be held for the first time in 2024. According to reports, the playoff match (which will determine the second finalist) will take place on 14 December, and the final of the tournament will be played on 18 December. FIFA is yet to release the schedule for the first two rounds of the competition’s inaugural edition.

Reports suggest that FIFA has decided to host the playoff match and the final of the Intercontinental Cup at a neutral venue for all its editions, and the venue for the said two matches in 2024 is yet to be decided.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy FIFA World Cup/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the new format for FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

Starting from 2025, the FIFA Club World Cup will be held once every four years and will see 32 teams participating in the tournament. The teams will be divided into eight groups of four teams each, and the top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout phase of the competition.