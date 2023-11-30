As the modern-day legends of football grow old, the focus of the footballing fraternity has shifted towards the stars of tomorrow. In a world dominated by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, emerging talents like Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, and Marcus Rashford are frequently grabbing headlines. Like them, several players are expected to garner fame at the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023.

Held for the first time in 1985 in China, the tournament was founded as the FIFA U-16 World Championships before it was changed to U-17 in 1991. Even though the FIFA U-17 World Cup is a biennial tournament, the 2023 edition is being held after a four-year hiatus owing to the COVID-19 pandemic (forcing FIFA to cancel the 2021 edition). The 2017 edition of the tournament, hosted by India, saw the highest number of attendees in the competition’s history — a total attendance of over 1.3 million.

To date, Nigeria remains the most successful nation in the tournament’s history with five titles (they finished as the runners-up on three occasions). Brazil, the defending champions, ranks second on this list with four titles to its name (they finished twice as the runners-up). Ghana and Mexico have won the tournament twice.

Now that you’ve been brought to speed about the history of the tournament, here is everything you need to know about the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023, including the prize money on offer, the schedule and venue of the tournament, and where you can live-stream the matches.

All about the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023 prize money, schedule, venue and more

How much is the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023 prize money?

Being a marquee tournament at the junior level, the FIFA U-17 World Cup garners a lot of attention from the fans of the sport regarding the prize money on offer. However, the answer is bound to surprise you.

Ever since its inception in 1985, FIFA has not rewarded the winners with any prize money at the U-17 World Cups, and the same will hold true in 2023. The sole intention of the apex governing body is to develop the sport around the globe and give budding footballers a platform and an opportunity to participate in the international sphere.

What is the schedule and venue of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023 final?

Indonesia is playing the host for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023. It is the first time that the nation is hosting a FIFA tournament and also the first time that the FIFA U-17 World Cup is being held in Southeast Asia.

The final of the competition will take place at the Manahan Stadium in Surakarta on Saturday, 2 December.

Where can you live-stream the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023 final?

Like all other matches of the tournament, the final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023 will be available for live-streaming on FIFA‘s online platform, FIFA+.

(Hero and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy FIFA World Cup/Instagram)

