The world of football is buzzing with updates on the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. Contested by the giants of women’s football, FIFA, the apex global governing body for the sport, is putting in every effort possible to give the marquee quadrennial event its fair share of the limelight just like the men’s edition. But can the same be said about the prize money on offer at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023?

Being held in Australia and New Zealand, the 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup is the first one which sees two nations co-hosting the tournament instead of one. In another first, this year’s tournament sees 32 teams participating for the first time, with FIFA aiming to bring parity with the men’s FIFA World Cup.

According to the 2023 World Cup schedule, the tournament will soon enter its business end. With a few big changes headlining the tournament, and several players ranking among the best in the world participating in the event, let us take a look at the prize money pool for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

What is the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 prize money?

At the FIFA Congress held in March earlier this year, the President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, announced that the total prize money pool at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be worth USD 110 million.

The USD 110 million on offer is three times more than what was at stake in the 2019 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup held in France. In retrospect, the amount is over ten times more than what was offered at the 2015 edition of the marquee event held in Canada.

The team that wins the tournament will receive a total of USD 10.5 million. Out of this, around USD 6.2 million will be distributed among the players, while nearly USD 4.3 million will go to the nation’s football federation. The runners-up of the tournament will receive around USD 7.5 million, out of which the federation will receive around USD 3 million. The nation which finishes third will be rewarded with USD 6.75 million, from which the federation will get approximately USD 2.6 million.

For individual players, the remuneration amount they receive for their performances has also improved significantly from the past editions. Each player from the winning team will win USD 270,000, while the members of the runners-up side will be rewarded with USD 195,000 each. The team that finishes third will see each of its players receive USD 180,000.

To put things in perspective, the total prize money pool at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 was around USD 30 million. The winners that year received USD 4 million, while the runners-up received a sum of USD 2.6 million. The third-placed team was rewarded with USD 2 million.

Although the prize money on offer at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is significantly less than what was on offer at the men’s FIFA World Cup in 2022, Infantino was clear to voice that the governing body is doing everything in its power to bridge the gap between the prize money in the men’s and women’s tournaments.

When is the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 final taking place?

The tournament, which kick-started on July 20, is going to see a total of 64 matches being played in a span of one month before the champions are crowned. Scheduled to be played on August 20, the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be played at Sydney’s Stadium Australia.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@FIFA Women’s World Cup)