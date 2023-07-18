The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, the biggest spectacle in women’s football, will take place in Australia and New Zealand. With the tournament scheduled to kick off (pun not intended) on Thursday, July 20, the 2023 edition of the marquee quadrennial event will see 32 national teams battling for the ultimate honour in women’s football.

While the tournament format mirrors that of the men’s FIFA World Cup, in no way do the stats follow suit. While the United States has no trophy to show for in the men’s showcase event, in the Women’s World Cup they are the most successful side in history with four titles. They are also the defending champions and are on a bit of a hot streak, having won in 2015 and then again in 2019. In fact, they will be looking to complete a hat-trick of title wins this year. Germany stands second with two titles (in 2003 and in 2007). Norway and Japan, two teams who don’t even have a quarter-final appearance to show for in the men’s FIFA World Cup, have each laid their hands on the Women’s World Cup trophy. Shockingly enough, Brazil, the most successful team in the men’s World Cup with five titles, are yet to win their maiden Women’s World Cup title.

Keeping with their tradition of assigning an indigenous mascot, FIFA announced Tazuni, a fun-loving penguin endemic to New Zealand, as the official mascot for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

She is confident.

She is stylish.

With a name coming from a mix of Tasman Sea, where she was born, and Unity, this 15-year-old is ready to capture the spirit of an event that will go #BeyondGreatness!

As the tournament kicks off in Auckland on Thursday, here is a guide to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 schedule and how (when and where) you can watch the daily fixtures.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Schedule

For the first time in FIFA Women’s World Cup history, 32 teams will partake in the tournament instead of 24. The 32 teams from six confederations across the globe have been placed in eight groups.

In the tournament opener on July 20, co-hosts New Zealand are scheduled to take on Norway, a previous winner of the tournament, in a Group A encounter. Later in the day, co-hosts Australia will be facing Ireland at the Stadium Australia in Melbourne in a Group B match.

Reigning champions United States will begin their title defence against Vietnam in a Group E match on Saturday, July 22. In a clash of the titans in the same group, the Netherlands will take on Portugal on Sunday, July 23. Group G will see Italy go head-to-head against Argentina in their opening encounter on Monday, July 24. The group stage will also witness a few big encounters like the United States vs the Netherlands on July 27, and the United States vs Portugal on August 1. Brazil and France will also face each other on Saturday, July 29, in a Group F encounter.

Once the group stage is over, the exciting knockout fixtures will begin on August 5 with the Round of 16 matches, which will continue till August 8.

After the eight matches in the first knockout stage are done, the eight teams that move forward will play a total of four matches in the quarter-finals on August 11 and 12.

At the business end of the tournament, the four remaining teams will play in the semi-finals on August 15 and 16. The losers of both semi-finals will then face each other in a match on August 19 to determine the third-place finisher.

The final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is scheduled for August 20 at Stadium Australia in Melbourne, with the victors of the two semi-finals competing for the ultimate crown in women’s football.

Where to watch or live stream the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023?

Football fans in Singapore can watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 on StarHub. Mediacorp and Singtel are also listed as broadcasters of the marquee event in Singapore.

