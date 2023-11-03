A monetary extravaganza — of late, that’s how the Saudi Pro League can be described as it draws some of the best players in the world of football to it like moths to a flame. In the past 12 months, the blueprint of the sporting league from the Middle East has changed drastically with global attention. Before we take a look at the highest-paid players in the competition, let us take a closer look at the Saudi Pro League and how it became the most sought-after destination among footballers in the 2023-24 summer transfer window.

It all started with one of the finest players of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo moving to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr in January 2023 after he was controversially released from his contract by English footballing giants Manchester United. The Portuguese maestro’s transfer to Saudi Arabia was a pioneering move in the history of Asian football, which piqued interest surrounding the league almost overnight.

While the five-time Ballon d’Or winner could not end the 2022-23 season with any silverware to his name, he revolutionised the landscape of world football by stepping foot in the ‘Land of Black Gold’. In June 2023, the nation’s Public Investment Fund (one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world) acquired 75 per cent stakes in four founding members of the Saudi Pro League, namely Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr. Along with the acquisition came a significant cash influx in the league, which enabled the teams to present lucrative monetary benefits on the table and attract top talents in the world of football.

Among the first players lured in by the mind-boggling payouts were the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy. Other players to eventually make their way to Saudi Arabia from European club football include N’Golo Kante, Roberto Firmino and Neymar Jr. There were reports of Argentine legend Lionel Messi, French prodigy Kylian Mbappe and Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah potentially moving to Saudi Arabia as well before the end of the transfer market window; however, those deals could not materialise.

In effect, the summer transfer window of 2023-24 saw the rise of Saudi Arabia as a potential powerhouse in the world of football. Additionally, that some of the biggest names in the footballing fraternity are not a part of European clubs has, on some level, upset the commanding authority that Europe enjoyed over other continents in terms of complete dominance in club-level football. While it could be far-fetched to believe that money can pose a serious threat to the legacy of a sport built in a continent for over a century, the idea cannot be discarded altogether. But for now, it can be shelved.

So, on that note, we bring you a list of the highest-paid football players in the Saudi Pro League, curated according to the respective players’ annual salaries.

Which players draw the highest salary in the Saudi Pro League?

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Annual salary in 2023: USD 210 million

Arguably one of the most prominent ambassadors of football and an absolute legend of the game, Cristiano Ronaldo turned several heads when he announced his decision to leave Europe and join a Saudi Arabian club in January 2023. He was subjected to enormous ridicule across social media platforms and many wrote off the Portuguese maestro as an old horse. Fans and experts alike were of the opinion that the raging debate of the G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) has finally been settled, with Lionel Messi taking the honour after his FIFA World Cup win in December 2022.

While it is true that at the age of 38, he might not get another opportunity to lift the grandest prize in the world of football, Ronaldo proved why he is still one of the finest players in the world in the league. Besides scoring 34 goals in 39 appearances for Riyadh-based club Al-Nassr across all competitions since January 2023, he was instrumental in revolutionising the landscape of club football across the globe. As of this moment, the Saudi Pro League is one of the most competitive football competitions in the world, and many players who eventually moved to the Middle East from prominent European clubs have credited Ronaldo for being a trendsetter.

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Ronaldo has a contract in place with Al-Nassr worth USD 533 million (approximately), the duration of which is around two-and-a-half years. This breaks down to a massive USD 210 million salary per year, undoubtedly among the highest payouts in the world of sports.

2. Karim Benzema

Annual salary in 2023: USD 209 million

Winning the prestigious UEFA Champions League title with Real Madrid and captaining the side in the following season — life at the Spanish capital couldn’t be better for Karim Benzema. The talismanic French marksman also secured the Ballon d’Or title in 2022, which underlined his scintillating form on the field. So to lure him out of one of the biggest sides in club football across the globe (many might argue it is the grandest club in the world) needed some mind-boggling offer to be put on the table, one which “he can’t refuse”.

That is precisely what the Riyadh-based club Al-Ittihad did. According to reports, Benzema signed a deal with the Saudi Pro League side in June 2023 that landed him an annual salary of around USD 209 million, marginally shy of Ronaldo’s figure of USD 210 million. Alongside the Portuguese forward, Benzema ranks in the topmost echelon in the list of the highest-paid players in the Saudi Pro League.

3. Neymar Jr

Annual salary in 2023: USD 163.7 million

Neymar Jr and big bucks are synonymous. The Brazilian is the holder of the record for the highest transfer fee paid for a footballer when Paris Saint-Germain spent a whopping USD 263 million to secure his services from F.C. Barcelona. While he is severely injury-prone, to say the least, and can often be seen on the sidelines instead of playing for his team on the field, Neymar Jr is still one of the most sought-after football stars, one who always draws widespread media attention.

It, therefore, does not come as a surprise that Neymar Jr generated quite the buzz when he moved from the French capital to Al-Hilal in the summer transfer window of 2023-24. Back in the day, reports suggested that the Brazilian footballer was offered a contract by the Saudi Pro League side worth USD 300 million per year. However, in the later days, the actual figure was revealed to be around USD 163.7 million annually, still a monstrous amount.

In addition to his salary, Neymar Jr has reportedly received three luxury cars, namely a Bentley Continental GP, an Aston Martin DBX and a Lamborghini Huracan. Additionally, he has also been given four Mercedes G Wagons and a Mercedes van. The Brazilian also received a private jet, available at his disposal round the clock and a mansion with as many as 25 rooms. Safe to say, he is among the highest-paid football players, not just in the Saudi Pro League but all over the world.

4. N’Golo Kante

Annual salary in 2023: USD 105.1 million

Winner of the FIFA World Cup (as a part of the French team in 2018), the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, N’Golo Kante ranks among the most decorated midfielders of his generation. The Frenchman is best known for his impressive work rate and defensive acumen. He is one of the most sought-after players in the footballing fraternity, so naturally, any club attempting to rope him in needs to present a lucrative offer. And that’s what Al-Ittihad did.

According to multiple reports, Kante signed a contract with the Saudi Pro League side in July 2023, the terms of which enabled him to earn an annual salary of an estimated USD 105.1 million. Market rumours back in the day suggested that Kante was looking to extend his contract with Chelsea F.C., but the offer made by Al-Ittihad was too alluring for him to turn down.

5. Jordan Henderson

Annual salary in 2023: USD 46.9 million

Known for being one of the most versatile midfield players in modern-day football, Jordan Henderson has been a figure of paramount importance in Liverpool F.C. in the recent past. It was under his able leadership that the Merseyside club won the coveted UEFA Champions League title, the UEFA Super Cup crown, the FIFA Club World Cup trophy, and the Premier League title (Liverpool won the Premier League in 2019-20 after nearly three decades). Henderson has also enjoyed success with the England national football team, reaching the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the final of the 2020 UEFA European Championship (also known as the UEFA Euro).

In July 2023, Henderson left Liverpool F.C. to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq and reunite with his former teammate Steven Gerrard (the acting manager of the Saudi Arabian club). Reports suggest that the Englishman signed a contract with Al-Ettifaq worth a yearly salary of USD 46.9 million.

6. Sadio Mane

Annual salary in 2023: USD 41,5 million

Another member of the iconic Liverpool side led by Jordan Henderson that won the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League in consecutive seasons, Sadio Mane is widely regarded as one of the finest forwards of his generation and one of the greatest African players of all time. The Senegalese football player is best known for his speed and dribbling skills. He also enjoyed a successful year with German side F.C. Bayern Munich, winning the Bundesliga title and the DFL-Supercup. Mane has also won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021 with the Senegal national football team.

Mane left Munich in the 2023-24 summer transfer window to partner up with Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. According to reports, the Saudi Arabian club pays the Senegalese a yearly salary of around USD 41.5 million, making him one of the highest-paid players in the Saudi Pro League.

7. Kalidou Koulibaly

Annual salary in 2023: USD 36.6 million

Yet another Senegalese in this list, Kalidou Koulibaly is known for his finesse as a central defender, besides being an astute leader of men. He led the Senegal national football team to the African Cup of Nations title in 2021. Koulibaly’s most celebrated tenure in European club football came with Italian side Napoli, with whom he won the Supercoppa Italiana and the Coppa Italia. He also represented English football giants Chelsea F.C. in the 2022-23 season.

According to reports, Kalidou Koulibaly joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in June 2023 for a transfer fee of around USD 24.4 million. The Senegalese defender reportedly signed a contract with the Middle East club that sees him earn a salary of USD 36.6 million per year.

8. Riyad Mahrez

Annual salary in 2023: USD 30.5 million

Hailing from Algeria, Riyad Mahrez has been on an emotional carousel during his time in European club football. He was a key member of the fabled Leicester City team that won the Premier League title against all odds in 2015-16. After moving to Manchester City in the summer of 2018, he won the grandest prize in English club football four more times, besides winning the domestic cup tournaments as well (the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup). In 2022-23, Riyad Mahrez achieved the historic treble of winning the Premier League, the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League titles with Manchester City.

After a successful stint in the city of Manchester, Mahrez left the English and European champions in the 2023-24 summer transfer window to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli. According to reports, the captain of the Algerian national football team earns a yearly wage of around USD 30.5 million.

9. Marcelo Brozovic

Annual salary in 2023: USD 25.5 million

A player who has been a part of the Croatian football revolution, Marcelo Brozovic made it to the finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2023 UEFA Nations League. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to lay his hands on silverware on either occasion. A talented defensive midfielder, Brozovic is most famous in club football for his eight-year-long stint with Italian side Inter Milan. He helped the Milan-based club win the Serie A title for the first time in over a decade in 2020-21, as well as reach two European finals (the UEFA Europa League final in 2019-20 and the UEFA Champions League final in 2022-23).

In July 2023, Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr confirmed the signing of Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan for a transfer fee of USD 19.1 million (approximately). According to his contract, Brozovic is entitled to an annual salary of USD 25.5 million.

10. Roberto Firmino

Annual salary in 2023: USD 20.5 million

Rounding off the list of the highest-paid football players in the Saudi Pro League is Roberto Firmino, another member of the famous Liverpool F.C. squad which won the domestic and the continental titles in consecutive seasons. In addition, he also won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup titles with Liverpool F.C. The Brazilian forward (who also doubles up as an attacking midfielder according to the needs of the team) is regarded as a cult hero in the Merseyside club. He scored 82 goals in 256 appearances for the club. Firmino was also a part of the Brazilian squad that lifted the Copa America title in 2019, defeating Peru in the final by a margin of 3-1.

Roberto Firmino signed a contract with Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli in July 2023, according to which he is reportedly slated to earn USD 20.5 million per year. In his first competitive game for the club, the Brazilian scored a hat-trick against Ar Rass-based club Al-Hazeem.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Roshn Saudi League)

