Malaysia Masters 2023: How Much Prize Money Will The Winners Get?

The Malaysia Masters 2023 tournament is currently underway at Kuala Lumpur’s Axiata Arena and it is already giving us some epic clashes between badminton champions. Part of the BWF Tour, the Malaysia Masters 2023 is a ‘Super 500’ level tournament that sees some of the best badminton players in the world competing for the top prize. Sadly, the world number one in the men’s division, Viktor Axelsen, as well as the world number two in the women’s division, Saina Nehwal, have pulled out of the tournament.

Now, in case you are interested in learning more about the 2023 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament, including the impressive prize money at stake, dive in.

Malaysia Masters 2023: What is the prize money at stake this year?

The Badminton World Federation has put up an impressive amount of money as the prize pool – around USD 420,000. Here is how this massive amount will be distributed based on the performances of the players:

For the Men’s/Women’s Singles divisions

In the singles divisions for both men and women, the 2023 Malaysia Masters tournament will award a sum of USD 31,500 to the winner along with 9,200 points. The runner-up will be awarded USD 15,960 and 7,800 points.

Players reaching the semifinals will be eligible to win USD 6,090 and 6,420 points. Those making it to the quarter-finals will be awarded a sum of USD 2,520 while their points haul will amount to 5,040. The Round of 16 finishers will earn USD 1,470 along with 3,600 points. Unfortunately, all players getting knocked out before the Round of 16 won’t get any cash prize though they will be awarded 2,220 points.

For Men’s/Women’s/Mixed Doubles divisions (per pair)

The winners in the doubles division, be it men’s, women’s or mixed doubles, will be eligible to win USD 33,180 as the cash prize in total (USD 16,590 for each player). The points haul is set at 9,200. The runners-up will get a total of USD 15,960 (USD 7,980 for each player) and 7,800 points.

All pairs reaching the semifinals will earn a total of USD 5,880 as the cash prize alongside 6,420 points. Those exiting the quarterfinals will get USD 3,045 as the prize money with a total point haul of 5,040. The Round of 16 entries will get USD 1,575 and 3,600 points. Just like the single’s division, those knocked out before the Round of 16 won’t get any cash prize, though they will earn 2,220 points.

Malaysia Masters 2023: Which contestants are participating this year?

The male players competing in the 2023 Malaysia Masters include:

Anthony Sinisuka Ginting

Jonatan Christie

Lee Zii Jia

Kodai Naraoka

Chou Tien-chen

Loh Kean Yew

Kunlavut Vitidsarn

Alternatively, the lineup of female players at the Malaysian Masters 2023 is as follows:

Akane Yamaguchi

Wang Zhiyi

Ratchanok Intanon

Han Yue

Pornpawee Chochuwong

P. V. Sindhu

Gregoria Mariska Tunjung

Busanan Ongbamrungphan

