Some stories are written in the stars― that is exactly how Olga Carmona Garcia, the Real Madrid player, would feel about her career from this point on. Wearing the captain’s armband, she led from the front to score a late winner in the semi-final and the solitary goal in the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 to help the Spanish women’s national team lift their maiden world title. To be able to achieve this feat, after being dropped from the squad for the round of 16 and the quarter-finals, is a huge achievement. Not to mention, the Spanish female football player became a World Cup-winning captain at the tender age of 23.

However, the fact that Olga Carmona lost her father moments before the final has become the big news surrounding the Spaniard. The player got to know of her father’s tragic demise once the match was over, for her family wanted her to focus on the game.

It is customary for the winners of the World Cup (both the men’s and the women’s FIFA World Cup winners across all age groups) to have a star added over their chest emblem. After the match, Carmona posted a heartfelt message on her Twitter (now rebranded as X) account that read, “And without knowing it, I had my Star before the game started.”

Y sin saberlo tenía mi Estrella antes de que empezase el partido. Sé que me has dado la fuerza para conseguir algo único. Sé que me has estado viendo esta noche y que estás orgulloso de mí. Descansa en paz, papá 🌟❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/Uby0mteZQ3 — Olga Carmona (@7olgacarmona) August 20, 2023

Commemorating the incredible achievement of Olga Carmona, despite her irreparable personal loss, we take a look at her career highlights, stats and other impressive accomplishments.

A look at Olga Carmona’s career highlights

Her entry into professional football

Hailing from Seville, Olga Carmona Garcia joined the youth team of Sevilla FC in 2007. After spending nine years with the club and climbing through the ranks of the youth academy, the Spanish female football player made it to the senior side in the 2016-17 season when Sevilla FC was competing in the Segunda Division, the second division women’s football league in Spain at that time.

With Olga Carmona in their squad, Sevilla FC managed to gain promotion to the Primera Division, the highest division of women’s club football in Spain. While the club finished at the 12th spot in the league, Carmona impressed fans and experts alike with her performance throughout the season as she bagged five goals in 25 matches. The Spaniard was also able to reach the semi-finals of the domestic cup tournament in 2018-19 and 2019-20, in which Sevilla FC was defeated by eventual winners Real Sociedad and FC Barcelona, respectively.

Carmona’s move to join the Galacticos

As a left-back who also possessed the ability to operate as a wing-back and move the ball through the left flank, Olga Carmona garnered interest from several top clubs across Europe, including Spanish giants Real Madrid.

In 2020, the Galacticos introduced their women’s football team after a merger with Club Deportivo TACON. Upon forming their women’s side, Real Madrid signed Olga Carmona from Sevilla FC. Riding on the back of her impressive performances, Real Madrid has become a force to be reckoned with in a short span of time. In 2022-23, they finished second in Liga F, only trailing FC Barcelona.

Olga Carmona’s stint in women’s international football

After having won the 2018 European Championship with the Under-19 Spanish national women’s team, Olga Carmona made her debut in the senior team in a friendly match against Mexico. With consistent performances in the defence line, the Spanish left-back was selected in the national squad for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, held in Australia and New Zealand.

While she was left out of the victorious Spanish squad in the round of 16 and quarter-finals, Olga Carmona made her way to the playing 11 for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 semi-final match against Sweden. She was also entrusted with the responsibility of leading the team in the penultimate game. In the 89th minute of the game, the left-back scored the decisive goal of the match from a long-range shot to send La Roja to the final.

In the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, Olga Carmona once again led the Spanish women’s team, this time against the defending European champions England. The Spanish defender found the back of the net in the 29th minute of the match, and in the process, became the first woman and the second football player ever after Andres Iniesta to score for Spain in a senior FIFA World Cup final. Carmona also achieved the impressive feat of becoming the second football player to score in the semi-final and the final of a single edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup (Alex Morgan did it in the 2011 edition).

Carmona’s goal turned out to be the solitary goal of the match as Spain was crowned the newest champions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The left-back was also adjudged the Player of the Match in the final.

An overview of Olga Carmona’s career stats

At the young age of 23, Olga Carmona has achieved what many football players strive for throughout their respective careers. She made 65 senior team appearances for her hometown club Sevilla FC and has scored seven goals. For Real Madrid, Olga Carmona has made 82 appearances and has found the back of the net on 10 occasions.

Playing for the Spanish national women’s team, Olga Carmona has featured in 22 matches. During this period, she has scored thrice, including her goals in the semi-final and the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. The left-back also holds the distinction of winning two international trophies with Spain, the Under-19 European Championships in 2018 and the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023.

A peek into Olga Carmona’s personal life

Olga Carmona was born in Seville, Andalusia. She grew up with her parents, Olga Carmona and Jose Verdasco, and has an elder brother, Fran Carmona. The latter is also a football player who plays for Sevilla C, the third team of Sevilla FC.

At the age of six, Olga Carmona began her football career with Sevilla Este. While her parents wished Carmona pursued other sports such as swimming and tennis, and even pushed her to take up flamenco dancing, the World Cup winner was adamant about playing football. Eventually, her parents gave in to her wish. Needless to say, the left back repaid the faith that her parents had put in her.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who was Olga Carmona’s father?

― Olga Carmona’s father’s name was Jose Verdasco.

Who is Olga Carmona’s coach?

― Olga Carmona is coached by Jorge Vilda, who is the coach of the Spanish national women’s team.

