Perfect Pairings: The McLaren Way

Last month’s Singapore Grand Prix was a high-octane spectacle, a true return to form for the race in its second year returning since the outbreak of COVID-19. McLaren put in a strong performance, with Lando Norris coming in second, 7 points and .8 of a second behind winner, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr., while Oscar Piastri finished seventh. It’s a promising result for the young dynamic duo – Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are 23 and 22 respectively this year – and bodes well for McLaren’s future in Formula One.

But when it comes to brand partnerships – a central feature of F1 season – McLaren has revealed some exciting collaborations with other brands ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, including a collector’s must-have with Jack Daniel’s. Here are our favourites.

McLaren and OKX

OKX, a globally renowned Web3 tech company and one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume, has been making waves in the sporting world this year, most recently when it launched the OKX Crypto Cricket Cup, an interactive competition that runs from October 5 to November 5 alongside the 2023 international cricket championship in India. It boasts a prize pool worth over USD200,000.

But it is its partnership with McLaren that really put OKX on the sporting map. OKX has served as a Primary Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team and McLaren Shadow esports Team since the announcement in May 2022. But it is at this year’s Grand Prix that fans truly got to see the physical outcomes of this partnership.

In an unveiling at the rooftop of the Fullerton Bay Hotel, OKX, led by Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique, unveiled the new livery for the McLaren car for the Singapore Grand Prix alongside McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Both spoke about their excitement ahead of the race, and how the new car can help with their performance. Sporting the iconic ‘papaya’ hue, an electric orange that looked amazing on the tarmac, the car stood out for all the right reasons as Lando Norris bolted into second place this year.

McLaren and Jack Daniel’s

Our favourite collaboration came from McLaren teaming up with Jack Daniel’s to create the Jack Daniel’s x McLaren Limited Edition Tennessee Whiskey Bottle. This collectible masterpiece pays tribute to the founders of both companies, Jack Daniel and Bruce McLaren. The bottle also has a more sporting design, incorporating the orange ‘papaya’ hue of McLaren. The orange is a mellower tint, blending in gorgeously with Jack Daniel’s golden whiskey.

The whiskey is the same, familiar Old No.7. Tennessee whiskey that makes Jack Daniel’s such a beloved brand.

The collaboration was unveiled at the Conrad Centennial Hotel by Oscar Piastri himself, and while it carried a strong ‘Don’t Drink & Drive’ message, it didn’t stop us from drinking while the Formula One Racers drove at the Jack Daniel’s Singapore Grand Prix viewing party.

McLaren and DP World

Another collaboration unveiled by McLaren ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix was with logistics firm DP World, as the latter broadcasted a video campaign to showcase the partnership. It was a bold video, with the brand declaring, “This is attention to the finest intricate detail,” and, “This is exploration of every possible gain.” DP World also did its bit to unveil the new McLaren car in the video, as we see it come out of a DP World container.

While not the most exciting to consumers, this partnership was of particular interest to those who deal in logistics and international trade. This partnership helped DP World stake its claim for greater prominence as the logistics industry continues its remarkable growth post-COVID. With McLaren’s impressive performance this year, led by Lando Norris, more and more are finally paying attention to DP World.

Sometimes, we underestimate the power of brand collaborations, and brands would do well to take a page out of McLaren’s playbook.